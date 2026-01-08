NordPass has added a TOTP authenticator directly to the app

No more slow, painful switching between login and authenticators

Authentication can be synced between the app and browser extension

NordPass, one of the best password managers, has improved account security for all users by adding an additional method of authentication for all personal accounts.

The time-based one-time password authenticator is now included by default within the NordPass app, and includes biometric verification to help ensure only the legitimate user can access authentication codes.

To make the process seamless, users can autofill authentication codes directly from the NordPass app without having to navigate to a separate authenticator app.

TOTP now available in NordPass

The authenticator also allows users to autofill codes across any devices they use via the mobile app and NordPass browser extension, making it quicker and easier to log in to every account.

“Personal users often rely on multiple apps and methods to manage passwords and second factor authentication codes. This makes login flows inconvenient. Instead of navigating between several applications, NordPass users can now securely access the verification code within the password manager using their biometric data, then copy the authentication code from the vault or autofill it directly on the website,” said Karolis Arbačiauskas, head of product at NordPass.

In order to set up a stored credential with the new TOTP authenticator, users must first add the TOTP setup key to each credential in the vault. Codes will then be generated when the user attempts to log in to the corresponding account.

Typically, password managers and authenticator apps have been two separate applications, making the process of authenticating a login slow and clunky. By integrating the authenticator directly into the NordPass app, users will benefit from a seamless and secure login experience.

Two-factor authentication is one of the best ways to secure online accounts making them resistant against phishing attacks and credential theft. Until the digital world moves towards making passkeys universal, a password manager coupled with two-factor or multi-factor authentication is your best friend for account security.

