ExpressVPN launches suite of new protections against identity theft and fraud – ‘We’re bringing this level of protection and peace of mind to our ExpressVPN users’
ExpressVPN reveals dedicated Identity Defender app
- ExpressVPN has launched an identity protection app
- Identity Defender now houses all the identity protections found in ExpressVPN
- The new standalone app includes enhanced monitoring and protection features
The creators of one of the best VPNs around today, ExpressVPN, has launched a suite of new apps designed to protect its users against identity theft and fraud.
The new Identity Defender standalone-app provides a full identity theft protection solution including ID alerts, insurance, and credit reporting.
Alongside the Identity Defender app, ExpressVPN has also launched new capabilities for monitoring fraud related to auto titles, home titles, court records, and more.
New identity protections from ExpressVPN
Several of the features included within the new app were previously available within the ExpressVPN app, such as ID Alerts, ID Theft Insurance, Credit Scanner, and Data Removal.
The standalone Identity Defender app now includes these features with expanded coverage and capabilities. The ID alerts now include dark web monitoring for sensitive information such as business info, crypto wallets, usernames and more alongside the personal identifiable information typically monitored.
Expansions have also been made to the coverage of identity theft insurance, with users now able to claim between $3 million and $5 million in the event their identity is stolen. ExpressVPN’s data removal service has also been moved to the Identity Defender app.
As for the new fraud protections, users can monitor auto titles, home titles, court records, and high-risk transactions, and 401(k) accounts for potential fraud. The new Neighborhood Watch feature provides alerts on registered sex offenders moving into the user’s area.
Identity Defender is included in the ExpressVPN Advanced plan, with the Pro tier including expanded monitoring and protection features. The Advanced annual plan costs $62.89 for the first year before renewing at $119.95 per year. The Pro annual plan costs $94.39 for the first year, before renewing at $199.95 per year.
“While developing this product, I was inspired by wanting to protect the people I care about most,” said Shay Peretz, COO at ExpressVPN.
“Understanding potential risks, monitoring for threats, and having greater visibility into your personal security shouldn’t be complicated. Identity Defender is a must-have tool for anyone who values their privacy and security, and I’m incredibly proud that we’re bringing this level of protection and peace of mind to our ExpressVPN users.”
