Traveling to South Korea? Jetpac eSIM offers an easy way to stay connected with a 15% exclusive discount

Getting online quickly matters a ton when traveling to South Korea. Having mobile data sorted early saves time and frustration by giving you access to transport apps, the most up-to-date maps, messaging, VoIP calls, and more.

Jetpac’s South Korea eSIM is designed for travelers who want to have coverage in place before they arrive. Plans range from 1GB to unlimited data options.

There’s nothing complicated about it. You just buy the eSIM in advance, install it on your phone, set it up, and switch it on once you arrive.

Jetpac handles travel connectivity with ease and operates in more than 200 destinations worldwide. The eSIM company is offering techradar readers an exclusive 15% discount code.

Get 15% off on all South Korea Jetpac plans After purchase, Jetpac sends you a QR code to install the eSIM on a compatible iOS or Android device. Installing it takes a few minutes and can be done before you leave home. When you arrive in South Korea and enable data roaming, your plan activates automatically and connects to a supported local network. Use code TECHRADAR15.

Why Jetpac is a great option for South Korea

Jetpac takes advantage of the overwhelmingly strong mobile infrastructure in South Korea, especially in cities like Seoul and Busan, by automatically connecting you to supported networks without manual configuration. You keep your primary SIM active for calls and texts, whereas Jetpac handles mobile data behind the scenes.

In our Jetpac review, the service was commended for being a walk in the park to set up and highly dependable in day-to-day use.

The service is data-only, so standard calls and SMS aren’t included. However, messaging and calling through apps like WhatsApp and FaceTime work as normal. One practical detail is that even if you run out of data, Jetpac will still let you access core apps such as WhatsApp chat and Google Maps, making it easier to get oriented while you top up.

Tethering is supported, so you can share your connection with another device if need be. Some plans also include SmartDelay airport lounge access if your flight is delayed, which can be super handy during longer travel days.

What makes Jetpac appealing is that it removes a few common travel annoyances without trying to reinvent anything. Once you install it, there’s very little to think about. So if you know you’ll need mobile data when you’re in South Korea, setting it up in advance means one less task after arriving.