Tired of expensive printer ink? The Canon Pixma MegaTank G3270 will save you a fortune — and it's under $160 right now

If you’re looking for an affordable printer that won’t burn through expensive cartridges, a refillable ink tank model is the answer. I’ve found a great deal on one of our favorite Canon printers at Staples.

The Canon Pixma MegaTank G3270 BK Wireless Color Inkjet Printer has dropped to $160 (was $249) at Staples.

When our senior printer editor Jim tested out this all-in-one, he said "Canon’s entry-level MegaTank AOI is aimed at the home office with few features, but lots of bottled ink and a very low running cost."

This model handles printing, scanning, and copying, making it a practical pick for everyday tasks like documents, schoolwork, and photos.

Today's top printer deal

In his four star review, Jim said the Pixma MegaTank G3270 “could lure home users away from cheaper cartridge-based printers with its rock-bottom running cost and plentiful inbox ink."

The highlight is of course Canon’s MegaTank ink system. Instead of cartridges, the printer uses refillable ink bottles that last far longer and cost less over time.

Canon says a full set of ink bottles can print up to 6,000 black and white pages or 7,700 color pages. That helps keep running costs super low, especially if you print frequently.

Canon also includes up to two years of ink in the box based on typical usage, so you could go a long time before needing to buy replacements.

The hybrid ink system produces sharp black text alongside vibrant color graphics, making it suitable for both documents and photos.

The printer supports borderless photo printing up to 8.5in x 11in, which is great for photo projects, creative work, or presentation materials.

The G3270 supports wireless printing along with Apple AirPrint, Mopria Print Service, and standard USB connections. That means you can print directly from laptops, smartphones, or tablets without a complicated setup.

Paper handling is straightforward with a 100-sheet capacity tray that supports a wide range of media types including envelopes, recycled paper, photo paper, and greeting cards.

Control comes through a small 1.35in monochrome LCD that lets you manage basic printer functions directly on the device.

Despite the large ink tanks, the printer remains compact and lightweight at about 13.2lbs, making it easy to place on a desk or shelf.

At $160, this MegaTank printer offers a simple way to cut down on ink costs while still getting solid everyday printing performance.

For more options, check out our round up of the best home printers, and best ink tank printers.