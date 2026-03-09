Anycubic's accurate dual-color resin 3D printer is perfect for model-making - but I like the $250 saving best of all

3D printers are fantastic for anyone who likes building, designing, or experimenting with new ideas. You can create custom parts, detailed miniatures, prototypes, tools, and all kinds of useful objects right at home.

The problem is that good 3D printers can get expensive, especially resin ones that deliver the sharp detail people usually want.

And that's exactly where the Photon P1 fits in, with Anycubic's dual-color 3D printer now $720 (was $970) at Amazon.

The Photon P1 can print using two materials or colors at the same time, which opens up a lot more creative options. It can also help reduce resin waste when printing smaller models, which is welcome news if you’re working with pricey specialty resins.

Save $250 AnyCubic Photon P1 Resin 3D Printer: was $970 now $720 at Amazon This resin 3D printer delivers extremely sharp detail and smooth surface finishes, making it ideal for miniatures, prototypes, and precision parts. A stable ball screw system keeps prints accurate and smart auto-leveling and AI monitoring help prevent failed prints.

Resin printers are known for their incredibly fine detail and smooth finishes. They’re popular with designers, hobbyists, engineers, and anyone who wants prints that look clean and professional.

The hardware uses a ball screw system and precision guide rails to keep the platform steady and reduce vibration during printing. That stability helps produce smoother lifts and more consistent details across your prints.

Anycubic also includes something called Wave Release Technology. When the build plate lifts, it creates a small airflow effect that reduces release force by about 60%. Models detach more easily from the plate as a result and failed prints are less likely.

Getting started is straightforward as well because the Smart Leveling 3.0 system comes factory calibrated and performs an automatic self-check before each print. You don’t have to spend time manually leveling the build plate.

The printer also includes AI monitoring that checks the build plate installation, watches the first layers, and monitors resin levels in the vat. If something looks wrong, the system catches it early so you don’t waste time or resin on failed prints.

