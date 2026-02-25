'An exceptional 3D printing experience': Our 3D printer expert praised the high-speed Creality K1 - and for $309, it's perfect for beginners

If you’ve been considering getting into 3D printing but the price of getting started has been putting you off, I've found a fantastic deal on one of our favorite affordable 3D printers. Right now, the Creality K1 is now $309 (was $599) at Creality.

When our 3D printing expert Alastair reviewed this model, he called it "a superb single-extrusion 3D printer that impresses with its speed, accuracy, and refined design".

The highlight is unquestionably the 600mm/s max print speed with 20000mm/s² acceleration. It ramps up to full speed in just 0.03 seconds and spends most of the print time running at that pace, which dramatically cuts production time compared to a typical FDM printer.

Today's top 3D printer deal

Save $290 Creality USA K1 3D Printer: was $599 now $309 at Creality Store This high-speed 3D printer reaches 600mm/s with 20000mm/s² acceleration, dramatically cutting print times. A Core XY system and rigid frame keep motion precise, while automatic bed leveling simplifies setup. The heated bed warms quickly, and advanced cooling reduces stringing. A 220 x 220 x 250mm build volume handles most projects.

In Alastair's review, he praised this affordable 3D printer, saying "the robust build and precision of the machine are reflected in the accuracy of the prints."

Summing up his time with the K1, he said, "whether you're a hobbyist, educator, or professional, the K1 offers an exceptional 3D printing experience without breaking the bank."

It uses a Core XY motion system paired with a lightweight 190g printhead, keeping movement agile and reducing inertia.

A built-in G-sensor and rigid die-cast frame help eliminate ringing, so prints stay clean even when you’re pushing higher speeds.

Heating performance is equally impressive. The aluminum alloy heatbed reaches 60℃ in 180 seconds, while the ceramic heater brings the hotend to 200℃ in around 40 seconds, melting filament quickly and efficiently.

The hotend features a titanium alloy heatbreak and copper alloy nozzle that can handle temperatures up to 300℃. A dual-gear direct extruder delivers 50N of extrusion force, helping maintain steady filament flow.

Cooling is carefully handled, with a large fan on the printhead working alongside an 18W auxiliary chamber fan, helping layers set quickly and reducing stringing and warping, even on more complex shapes.

You get automatic bed leveling, a self-check routine, and a flexible build plate that makes removing finished prints easier.

The 220 x 220 x 250mm build volume is generous enough for most hobby projects, prototypes, and small business parts.

Control is handled via a 4.3in color touchscreen, with Wi-Fi support and Creality OS allowing you to sync with PC, phone, and cloud tools.

At $309, this is a fast, capable 3D printer that makes high-speed, high-quality printing far more accessible. Combo deals are also available, with equally big savings to be had.

For other options, check out the best 3D printers and best hobby 3D printers we've tested.