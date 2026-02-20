This high-speed beginner-friendly 3D printer deal is a great place to start testing out your 3D printing skills - the Flashforge Adventurer 5M is down to $239
You'll need to act fast because it won't be this special price for much longer
If you’ve been looking to get into 3D printing but didn’t know where to start, here’s a great 3D printer deal that makes it easy.
The Flashforge Adventurer 5M 3D printer is $239 (was $399) at Flashforge with the auto-applied discount code when it's in your cart.
This is a beginner-friendly CoreXY machine that sets up in 10 minutes or less, so you’re not stuck tinkering for hours before your first print. It’s fast, too. With a max travel speed of 600mm/s and acceleration up to 20000mm/s², it pushes out prints far quicker than many entry-level machines.
Today's top 3D printer deal
The Flashforge Adventurer 5M is a beginner-friendly 3D printer with fast 600mm/s travel speeds and up to 20000mm/s² acceleration. It offers a 220 x 220 x 220mm build volume, quick-detach nozzles, and a sturdy all-metal CoXY frame. Wi-Fi connectivity, a 4.3in touchscreen, and power loss recovery make printing simple and reliable.
The 220 x 220 x 220mm build volume gives you plenty of space for most everyday projects, whether you’re printing prototypes, cosplay parts, or practical home fixes.
An all-metal structure helps reduce vibration and shifting, which keeps prints more consistent at higher speeds.
Maintenance doesn’t look intimidating either. Quick-detach nozzles make swaps simple, and it supports multiple nozzle diameters including 0.25mm, 0.4mm, 0.6mm, and 0.8mm.
The 4.3in screen keeps navigation straightforward, while Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and USB connectivity give you flexible ways to send files.
It supports PLA and PETG with the 0.4mm nozzle, plus TPU and carbon-fiber blends with the 0.6mm nozzle, although ABS series filaments aren’t compatible.
Extras like filament run-out detection and power loss recovery add peace of mind during longer prints.
At $239 after discounts, this is one of the most affordable ways to get into high-speed 3D printing without blowing your budget.
For other options, check out the best 3D printers and best hobby 3D printers we've tested.
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
