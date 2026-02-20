If you’ve been looking to get into 3D printing but didn’t know where to start, here’s a great 3D printer deal that makes it easy.

The Flashforge Adventurer 5M 3D printer is $239 (was $399) at Flashforge with the auto-applied discount code when it's in your cart.

This is a beginner-friendly CoreXY machine that sets up in 10 minutes or less, so you’re not stuck tinkering for hours before your first print. It’s fast, too. With a max travel speed of 600mm/s and acceleration up to 20000mm/s², it pushes out prints far quicker than many entry-level machines.

Today's top 3D printer deal

The 220 x 220 x 220mm build volume gives you plenty of space for most everyday projects, whether you’re printing prototypes, cosplay parts, or practical home fixes.

An all-metal structure helps reduce vibration and shifting, which keeps prints more consistent at higher speeds.

Maintenance doesn’t look intimidating either. Quick-detach nozzles make swaps simple, and it supports multiple nozzle diameters including 0.25mm, 0.4mm, 0.6mm, and 0.8mm.

The 4.3in screen keeps navigation straightforward, while Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and USB connectivity give you flexible ways to send files.

It supports PLA and PETG with the 0.4mm nozzle, plus TPU and carbon-fiber blends with the 0.6mm nozzle, although ABS series filaments aren’t compatible.

Extras like filament run-out detection and power loss recovery add peace of mind during longer prints.

At $239 after discounts, this is one of the most affordable ways to get into high-speed 3D printing without blowing your budget.

For other options, check out the best 3D printers and best hobby 3D printers we've tested.