This powerhouse MSI laptop pairs 13th Gen Core i7 performance with RTX 4050 graphics for seriously heavy workloads - and it's just had a price cut

Deals
MSI Cyborg packs serious hardware at a more affordable price

MSI Cyborg 15.6-inch laptop
(Image credit: Future)
If you’re a creative professional, programmer, or serious multitasker looking for a portable machine with real power, I’ve found a great deal for you. The MSI Cyborg 15.6-inch laptop is down to $899 (was $999) at Newegg.

At its core is a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H, a 10-core processor that boosts up to 4.9GHz. It has 24MB of L3 cache and the kind of speed that keeps large projects, code compiles, and heavy app stacks moving without annoying slowdowns.

Today's top MSI laptop deal

MSI Cyborg 15.6-inch laptop
Save $100
MSI Cyborg 15.6-inch laptop : was $999 now $899 at Newegg

MSI's laptop delivers real power. It has a 13th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of fast DDR5 memory, and an RTX 4050 GPU. The 15.6-inch 144Hz IPS display looks sharp and smooth, while Wi-Fi 6 and plenty of ports keep you connected.

Graphics are handled by Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU with 6GB of GDDR6. For video editing, 3D rendering, or GPU-accelerated design tools, that extra muscle can speed up processing times and keep things running smoothly.

The 15.6-inch IPS display runs at 1920 x 1080 with a 144Hz refresh rate. It delivers sharp detail and fluid motion, which makes everything from timeline scrubbing to everyday scrolling feel cleaner and more responsive.

For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6 with Bluetooth 5.2, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 with DisplayPort 1.4, and an HDMI output for an external monitor. It’s ready for a proper desk setup.

Despite its performance, it weighs 4.37lbs and measures just 0.9 inches thick, so it’s easy to carry between home, campus, or the office.

At $899, this MSI Cyborg laptop offers serious hardware for serious workloads at a more affordable price.

Wayne Williams
Wayne Williams
Editor

Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.

