US households contribute monthly fees while platforms still impose substantial network infrastructure burdens

Broadband cost recovery does not reflect actual traffic or usage patterns

Heavy users in the electricity and airline sectors pay proportionally for demand

Broadband networks in the United States operate under a cost model that does not align with actual usage - as households generate substantial revenue for major internet platforms while also contributing to the Universal Service Fund, which supports rural connectivity, schools, libraries, and healthcare facilities.

A typical US broadband household contributes roughly $9 per month to this fund, yet the largest traffic generators impose substantial infrastructure burdens without proportional contributions.

New analysis from Strand Consult has outlined how this creates a structural mismatch where consumers fund network maintenance and expansion, while platforms benefiting from the highest traffic volumes contribute little to last-mile investment or affordability mechanisms.

Major broadband benefactors pay only a fraction

Infrastructure systems generally charge heavy users proportionally for the demand they place on networks - as industrial electricity consumers, airlines, and high-volume transaction networks all pay usage-based fees that reflect the costs they impose.

Hyperscale data centers regularly sign long-term agreements, finance interconnection upgrades, and pay demand charges that protect residential ratepayers.

Strand Consult observes the White House’s Ratepayer Protection Pledge reinforces this principle, calling on the largest users of energy infrastructure to bear the costs they generate.

However, broadband remains an exception, with major traffic generators often paying nothing at the point of network interconnection, despite consuming substantial capacity.

A model in South Korea shows how usage-based cost recovery can coexist with high-performing broadband markets, as large domestic and global platforms pay network operators for the infrastructure their services use, allowing operators to recover costs while maintaining competitive prices.

In the Caribbean, global platforms generate revenue from local users without paying for the networks they rely on.

Strand Consult calls this “digital colonialism” and notes that smaller markets face particular challenges because infrastructure costs cannot be spread across large populations.

These examples suggest that broadband could adopt proportional contribution mechanisms similar to other sectors.

Broadband is competitive, and prices have generally fallen, even as demand and traffic from streaming, ad-tech, and AI services rise.

Providers invest tens of billions annually in upgrades such as fiber, DOCSIS 4.0, 5G, and satellite networks, but high-traffic platforms, including sports and streaming services, add strain to networks without paying for the extra infrastructure.

Reforming the Universal Service Fund or introducing traffic-based pricing could ensure that the largest users contribute fairly.

