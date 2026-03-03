Europe’s digital infrastructure is running out of room in its traditional centers

For many enterprise technology leaders, IT infrastructure location has historically been treated as a secondary concern. Cloud platforms decoupled it from physical location, and the assumption was that capacity would continue to be built where it always had been located.

Over the past decade, that largely meant a small number of European metropolitan centers, particularly Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam and Paris – also known as the ‘FLAP’ markets.

That assumption is now being tested. Rising demand for compute, driven by AI tool adoption, data-intensive workloads and digital public services, is colliding with physical and regulatory limits in those core locations. Power availability is tightening, planning timelines are extending, and the margin for incremental expansion is shrinking.

These constraints are no longer isolated or temporary - they are shaping where Europe can viably build and operate digital infrastructure in the years ahead.

As a result, enterprise and infrastructure strategy is increasingly turning toward locations beyond the traditional hubs.

These are often referred to as tier two locations. In this context, the term describes cities and regions outside the most constrained metropolitan centers, where there is greater headroom to plan, power and expand digital infrastructure over longer time horizons.

Power availability has become a strategic consideration

Power is now one of the most important factors influencing infrastructure decisions. AI workloads in particular require sustained, predictable electrical capacity rather than short bursts of demand.

In many established hubs, electricity networks are already operating close to their limits, and securing additional capacity can involve long lead times and significant uncertainty.

For enterprise leaders, this introduces a new form of risk. Even when demand forecasts are clear, uncertainty around power availability can undermine long-term capacity planning.

Regional locations increasingly offer clearer pathways for grid connection and expansion, supported by the physical space needed for substations, transmission upgrades and phased electrical infrastructure. This makes power strategy inseparable from location strategy.

Planning certainty matters as much as demand

Planning frameworks are also influencing where digital infrastructure can be delivered. In dense urban environments, data center development often competes with residential, commercial and environmental priorities.

This can introduce unpredictability into approval processes and make long-term expansion difficult to plan with confidence.

In many regional locations, planning environments are better aligned with large-scale infrastructure development. National and regional authorities increasingly recognize digital infrastructure as critical to economic resilience and public sector transformation.

While this does not remove planning scrutiny, it can provide clearer expectations and more predictable outcomes across the lifecycle of an asset.

Regulatory clarity becomes particularly important as sustainability and energy reporting requirements evolve. Sites that can be designed with space for future upgrades, efficiency improvements and system integration are better positioned to adapt over time.

Designing for expansion rather than constraint

One of the clearest differences between traditional hub development and tier two development is the approach to expansion. In core metros, growth has often been incremental, shaped by the power or land which happens to be available. In regional locations, infrastructure can be planned at a larger scale from the outset.

This allows electrical, cooling and network systems to be designed as part of a coherent whole, with multiple phases anticipated rather than retrofitted. For enterprise users, this matters because it supports more predictable capacity growth and reduces the risk of disruptive redesign as workloads evolve.

As AI and high-performance computing become more central to enterprise operations, the ability to support higher densities and sustained loads without fundamental infrastructure changes is becoming a baseline requirement.

Connectivity has widened the range of viable locations

Connectivity has historically reinforced the dominance of a small number of cities. That dynamic has shifted. Europe’s fiber and sub-sea cable networks have expanded, connecting a wider range of regions directly into global traffic routes.

This has reduced the technical barriers to placing infrastructure outside of traditional hubs. Latency considerations remain important, but they are no longer confined to a handful of metropolitan centers.

For many workloads, regional locations can now offer connectivity that meets enterprise requirements while providing greater flexibility in power and planning.

Resilience through distribution

There is also a resilience dimension to this shift. Concentrating digital infrastructure in a small number of locations increases exposure to localized constraints, whether related to power, regulation or environmental factors. A more distributed footprint spreads risk and creates a more stable foundation for enterprise and cloud services.

From an enterprise perspective, this supports continuity and long-term planning. It also aligns with broader policy goals around regional development and economic resilience, reinforcing the strategic role of tier two locations.

A structural shift in how capacity is planned

The move beyond traditional hubs reflects a deeper change in how Europe approaches digital infrastructure. It is not simply a response to congestion in established markets, but a recalibration driven by energy realities, regulatory frameworks and changing workload profiles.

For technology leaders, this means re-examining assumptions about where capacity will come from and how reliably it can be expanded. Location strategy, power strategy and long-term infrastructure planning are becoming increasingly interconnected.

Europe’s next phase of digital growth will depend less on legacy locations and more on where infrastructure can be planned, powered and expanded with confidence. In that context, tier two locations are no longer peripheral to enterprise strategy. They are becoming central to it.

