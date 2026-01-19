Solving AI's energy challenge: sustainable data centers for a competitive UK future

The world is racing to harness AI's transformative potential, but this revolution comes with a stark reality: AI's energy appetite is enormous and growing rapidly.

Building AI infrastructure efficiently and meeting net-zero commitments is crucial. For the UK, this isn't just an environmental imperative; it's an economic one.

Ram Ramachander Social Links Navigation Chief Growth Officer for Hitachi EMEA and Chief Executive Officer of Hitachi ZeroCarbon.

I’ve spent my career at the intersection of technology, energy, and government action for net zero converge. I’ve always been fascinated by this challenge and when it comes to unlocking game changing innovations often been inspired by the Silicon Valley ethos of “move fast and break things”.

But for data centers, I see a new mantra: move fast, but break nothing.

The UK faces a perfect storm. A "rush" to build data center capacity, driven by AI's insatiable computational demands and the critical need for data sovereignty. Simultaneously, the UK's high energy costs already pose a significant barrier to competitiveness.

Building energy-hungry infrastructure on an expensive, carbon-intensive grid is economically unsustainable and threatens net-zero targets. We cannot afford to build infrastructure that locks us into spiralling operational costs and carbon debt.

The three pillars: A virtuous circle

The solution lies in understanding that efficiency, affordability, and sustainability aren't competing priorities, they're inextricably linked in a virtuous circle.

Efficiency means designing data centers that extract maximum computational value from every watt consumed. This involves advanced cooling systems minimizing water and power use, predictive capacity management preventing energy waste from underutilized infrastructure, and optimized hardware.

Affordability flows directly from efficiency. Lower energy consumption means reduced operational costs - critical when UK energy prices remain among the highest in Europe.

Right-sizing infrastructure, rather than over-provisioning, prevents capital waste and ensures capacity matches demand. This economic logic makes a compelling business case for green infrastructure, benefiting both the environment and bottom-line competitiveness.

Sustainability becomes the natural outcome when efficiency and affordability converge. Reduced energy demand means less strain on the grid, lower carbon emissions, and infrastructure contributing to national net-zero targets.

The UK's vast offshore wind potential becomes a genuine competitive advantage when data centers are designed to operate efficiently on renewable power.

A change of mindset

Achieving this virtuous circle for data centers demands a change of mindset.

This calls for 'engineering thinking': a zero-rate-of-failure mindset where reliability and efficiency are designed in from the outset, not retrofitted later. Just as failure is catastrophic in a power grid or transportation network, the same rigor must apply to AI's data infrastructure.

This thinking manifests in concrete innovations. Consider, for instance, the emergence of advanced 800-volt direct current (VDC) power distribution systems as a significant step forward in optimizing power delivery for high-performance AI.

Historically, data centers relied on alternating current (AC), requiring multiple conversion steps from grid to racks, with each conversion introducing inherent energy losses that collectively waste substantial power.

However, pioneering efforts in high-density computing environments are now demonstrating the efficacy of 800 VDC systems. By delivering direct current power closer to or directly to the AI computing clusters, these systems dramatically reduce the number of conversions needed.

This translates to substantially improved efficiency, often cutting conversion losses significantly. Fewer conversions also mean consistent voltage, reduced heat generation, lower cooling needs, and a more compact power infrastructure footprint.

This isn't incremental; it's rethinking infrastructure from first principles to support extreme AI power densities sustainably.

The ecosystem approach: Partnerships and local leadership

Strategic partnerships accelerate this transformation. These collaborations, for example between technology providers and infrastructure specialists, combine frontier AI with deep infrastructure expertise, translating innovation into deployable solutions.

These relationships ensure evolving infrastructure that supports AI's rapid advancement, avoiding wasteful rip-and-replace cycles.

Yet technology alone isn't sufficient. Whilst central government sets high-level policy, local leadership plays a critical role in sustainable data center development. UK mayors and local authorities can proactively create "energy hubs" with existing water and energy access (e.g., ports) and reimagining them as strategic digital infrastructure.

Integrating data center development into sustainable urban plans ensures digital growth aligns with local environmental and economic objectives, creating jobs and driving prosperity while meeting national climate commitments.

Building infrastructure that delivers on climate commitments

For too long, data center climate impact was opaque, with inconsistent energy consumption and carbon accounting. As AI accelerates, it must align with global climate and net-zero commitments.

This means rigorous, transparent measurement of energy consumption and carbon emissions, with sustainability designed in from the outset, not retrofitted as an afterthought.

The UK possesses unique advantages - offshore wind resources, strong governance, and growing data sovereignty demands.

By prioritizing efficiency, fostering partnerships, empowering local leaders, and ensuring transparency around climate impact, the UK can build data centers that power AI responsibly whilst strengthening competitiveness and advancing net-zero commitments.

It is imperative that engineering rigor and collaborative thinking ensure AI's development enhances, rather than undermines, our climate future.

