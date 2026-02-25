Sam Altman describes current proposals for orbiting data centers as entirely unrealistic for this decade

Modern AI chips cannot survive space radiation, making orbital data centers currently unfeasible

Radiation-hardened semiconductor nodes lag behind advanced fabrication processes required for AI workloads

Sam Altman has publicly dismissed proposals to place large-scale data centers in orbit, describing the idea as unrealistic under current technological and economic conditions.

The OpenAI chief executive argued space-based computing infrastructure will not operate at a meaningful scale within this decade.

His comments come as the likes of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have spoken about the long-term potential of orbital facilities powered by abundant solar energy and freed from terrestrial constraints.

Hardware not built for space

Altman’s remarks directly challenge that optimism and draw attention to the practical limitations facing such projects.

"I honestly think the idea with the current landscape of putting data centers in space is ridiculous," said Sam Altman at a press conference hosted by The Indian Express.

"It will make sense someday, but if you just do the very rough math of launch costs relative to the cost of power we can produce on Earth, not to mention how you are going to fix a broken GPU in space, and they still break a lot, unfortunately, we are not there yet."

Modern AI accelerators and high-performance processors are manufactured using advanced fabrication nodes such as 4nm-class process technologies.

These cutting-edge chips are not radiation-hardened and therefore cannot withstand the harsh conditions of space.

Radiation-resistant semiconductor technologies do exist, although they rely on much older manufacturing nodes that lack the performance required for today’s large AI workloads.

Before orbiting facilities can handle meaningful computational demand, new fabrication approaches would need to combine advanced performance with radiation tolerance.

Beyond processing hardware, orbital data centers would require cooling systems and reliable power generation capable of sustaining millions of accelerators.

Launch providers such as SpaceX and Blue Origin are developing reusable rockets and space infrastructure, yet the supporting ecosystem for operating massive computing facilities in orbit remains incomplete.

Terrestrial data centers already depend on complex arrangements involving power grids, cooling systems, SSD arrays, HDD backups, and cloud storage integration, all of which would require adaptation for space environments.

Cost remains a central barrier to orbital deployment. Launching 800kg into low Earth orbit can cost several million dollars using current commercial rockets.

A single Nvidia NVL72 GB200 rack-scale solution weighs well over a metric ton without additional cooling or connectivity systems.

Scaling such infrastructure into orbit would multiply launch requirements and associated expenses.

Even if launch prices decline for larger payloads, the cumulative cost of transporting and assembling full-scale facilities would remain high under current conditions.

Altman has acknowledged that space will eventually support certain industries, although he maintains that orbiting data centers do not appear viable at scale this decade.

