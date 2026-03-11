Building websites without a mouse requires detailed knowledge and extensive coding effort

Focusgroup from Microsoft allows developers to handle complex navigation elements without writing excessive code

Tabindex errors often break keyboard navigation for many website users

Developing and building websites that can be fully navigated without a mouse has long required extensive technical skill and careful planning.

Developers often rely on complex JavaScript libraries or write substantial code to ensure that each interactive element responds correctly to keyboard input, increasing the amount of code to maintain and slows website load times.

But Microsoft has now introduced a new technology called focusgroup that aims to simplify this process.

Keyboard accessibility demands careful implementation

Initially shared in 2022, focusgroup was refined through collaboration with developers and feedback from multiple perspectives.

“Creating a fully keyboard-accessible site, especially one that has complex widgets such as menus, submenus, toolbars, tabs, and other groups of inputs, isn’t free; it requires a lot of work and knowledge,” said Patrick Brosset, principal product manager for Microsoft Edge.

The traditional approach uses the HTML attribute tabindex to control focus, allowing users to move between interactive elements by pressing Tab.

Less than half of developers implement it correctly, according to Brosset, and errors can lead to inconsistent navigation or broken keyboard functionality.

This not only complicates development but also affects accessibility for users who depend entirely on keyboards or assistive technology.

Many countries have made compliance with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) a legal requirement, making accessible design both a technical and regulatory concern.

Brosset notes that the tool allows developers to manage focus behavior across complex navigation structures without manually handling large volumes of code.

By reducing the coding burden, focusgroup could improve website performance and allow users to access content faster, while also easing compliance with accessibility standards.

Developers using Chromium-based browsers can now test the solution in early releases of Microsoft Edge.

Jacques Newman, a senior engineer on the Edge Web Platform Team, provides detailed guidance on implementing focusgroup and encourages feedback to refine the tool further.

The technology is designed not as a market research platform but as a coding aid, potentially benefiting developers using laptops for programming and those experimenting with vibe coding tools.

By allowing complex websites to function fully without a pointing device, focusgroup aims to make keyboard accessibility achievable without extensive manual work.

However, even with tools such as focusgroup, developing fully keyboard-accessible websites continues to require substantial coding effort and technical knowledge.

Via The Register

