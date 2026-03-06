Wix launches ChatGPT integration for website creation

Users can build and manage sites via natural language

New app offers enterprise-grade features by default

Top website builder Wix has announced a new integration with ChatGPT that will allow users to create a site with just a few prompts.

The launch will see users able to build a professional-grade Wix Harmony website directly within the ChatGPT interface, using the ChatGPT prompt “@Wix” to begin.

Built using OpenAI’s Apps SDK and powered by Wix’s Model Context Protocol (MCP), the service can be started with text or voice, giving builders a whole new way to kick-start their development.

How to create a website with Wix

After creating the website, users can add relevant business capabilities, analyze the performance, or implement changes, all through natural language - and users who are already using Wix can now connect the new app and manage their assets through ChatGPT.

“By adding another powerful entry point to Wix Harmony, we’re making it even easier for anyone to start, run and grow their online presence in the environments they already use every day,” said Shahar Talmi, GM of Developer Platform at Wix.

The company stressed that every app created this way runs on Wix’s enterprise-grade infrastructure, and comes with ecommerce, scheduling, payments, SEO, and other capabilities, by default.

The Wix app is now available to ChatGPT users in markets where the app directory is supported.

