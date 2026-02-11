Save 88%: Combine Hostinger's current discount with our exclusive code for the best-on-the-market deal
It's official, we have the best deal on Hostinger 48-month plans right now
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Hostinger continues to make it easier (and cheaper) than ever to launch a website in 2026.
Right now, Hostinger's website builder plans have up to 85% off. Plus, you can use our exclusive code TRBF15 on 48-month plans to save an additional 15% - that's up to 88% off in total.
We've worked closely with Hostinger over the years, fully reviewing its top website builder and web hosting platforms, as well as offering dedicated discount codes to help you save. In 2026, we've gone one step further, securing an exclusive discount that can't be found anywhere else.
Our exclusive 15% off code (TRBF15) works on 48-month plans and is only available for a limited time. However, if you are looking to make a shorter commitment, you can still use our normal 10% off code (TECHRADAR) on all other plans.
Hostinger: What you need to know
Hostinger ranks as 'best value' on our list of the best website builders and best 'overall' on our list of the best web hosting services. It ranks highly for customer service and its list of helpful AI tools.
Our exclusive deal is available on both Hostinger's website builder and hosting plans, but only applies to 49-month plans.
Renewal costs
Hostinger's deal is generous, but only lasts as long as your initial sign up period. For example, if you opt for the 48-month plan, once the 48-months is up, your plan will renew at the usual rate.
Although this is a fair jump, Hostinger still offers great value for money, even after renewal:
Premium website builder plan = $10.99/mo
Business website builder plan = $16.99/mo
If you want more information, you can read our full Hostinger Website Builder review.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Owain has been building websites and online stores for his own and his client's businesses for over 8 years. Having taken on a role at TechRadar Pro in 2023, he now leads on all website builder and CRM content, spending his days researching, testing, and reviewing some of the best website building and CRM platforms on the market. He also has a passion for helping people get a great deal on website builders, delivering the best coupon and promo codes on the market. With an extensive background in business, Owain holds a BA(Hons) in Business and Marketing and has written for several leading publications including MarketingProfs, Website Builder Expert, Digital Doughnut, and NealSchaffer.com.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.