Hostinger continues to make it easier (and cheaper) than ever to launch a website in 2026.



Right now, Hostinger's website builder plans have up to 85% off. Plus, you can use our exclusive code TRBF15 on 48-month plans to save an additional 15% - that's up to 88% off in total.



We've worked closely with Hostinger over the years, fully reviewing its top website builder and web hosting platforms, as well as offering dedicated discount codes to help you save. In 2026, we've gone one step further, securing an exclusive discount that can't be found anywhere else.



Our exclusive 15% off code (TRBF15) works on 48-month plans and is only available for a limited time. However, if you are looking to make a shorter commitment, you can still use our normal 10% off code (TECHRADAR) on all other plans.

Hostinger: What you need to know

Hostinger ranks as 'best value' on our list of the best website builders and best 'overall' on our list of the best web hosting services. It ranks highly for customer service and its list of helpful AI tools.

Our exclusive deal is available on both Hostinger's website builder and hosting plans, but only applies to 49-month plans.

Renewal costs

Hostinger's deal is generous, but only lasts as long as your initial sign up period. For example, if you opt for the 48-month plan, once the 48-months is up, your plan will renew at the usual rate.



Although this is a fair jump, Hostinger still offers great value for money, even after renewal:

Premium website builder plan = $10.99/mo

Business website builder plan = $16.99/mo

If you want more information, you can read our full Hostinger Website Builder review.