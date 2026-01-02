New Year, new site: how to launch on a budget this weekend

2026 is here, and with it - new business ideas, which all need a home online.

You've got two main options: hosting a website yourself with one of the best web hosting providers or using one of the best website builders around today.

The best website builders are platforms that help you build a website and include a bunch of business tools to help you manage your business. The best web hosting providers give you server space and the freedom to install the tools that you want to make your website and manage your business.

Website builders give you everything you need pre-configured and integrated but they're more expensive and less flexible. Web hosting is cheaper and gives you more choice - but what is the use of choice if you don't understand the options? In this article I'll unpack them to make it simple and easy to host your own site.

Web hosting providers

The first choice is which web hosting provider to use - and for this article, I've narrowed this down to three providers. Hostinger, Bluehost, and Namecheap.

Hostinger has one of the most complete web hosting packages that makes it comparable to a website builder and they have their own website builder too. It has very low starter prices but renewal prices are high compared to other hosting options.

Bluehost has, in my opinion, one of the best WordPress page builders on the market making created WordPress sites super easy. The hosting packages are less complete, starter prices are also low but renewal and add-ons do increase the price later on.

Namecheap, as the name would suggest, is cheap and has everything you need but the user experience is not as friendly as the above options.

After going over the pros and cons of these three providers I'll throw in a website builder comparison.

Hostinger

What you get

On the most basic Premium plan ($1.99/mo for 48 months, then $12.99/mo), Hostinger should give you everything you need for a weekend launch.

Other plans give you more features, support more website, and provide more performance, but the Premium plan should be fine, as it includes:

A free domain for one year - When you use the domain from Hostinger you don't need to configure or do anything other than find a domain name that's available. When it comes to the subsequent years, using the domain from Hostinger is slightly more costly than using one of the best domain registrars to manage your domain name but you will need to configure it yourself (easy if you want to).

20 GB of storage - This should be plenty of storage for most websites.

2 mail boxes per website - Be aware that these are only free for one year.

Website building options - You can use an AI website builder for WordPress - just WordPress, or Hostinger's Website Builder. I'd recommend the AI website builder for WordPress, or just WordPress because you have more flexibility.

All of these options can be installed easily with one click and don't require any additional configurations.

You can check out a step by step process on how to create a site with Hostinger in my 60 Minutes with Hostinger article.

Hostinger Web hosting: at Hostinger Premium: $1.99/mo for 48 months. Then $12.99/mo

Business: $2.99/mo for 48 months. Then $18.99/mo

Cloud Startup: $6.99/mo for 48 months. Then $27.99/mo

Bluehost

What you get

On Bluehost's Starter plan ($3.99/mo for 36 months, then $9.99/mo), you also get everything you should need for a straightforward launch.

A free domain for one year - As with Hostinger, it is easy enough to use this free domain for a year - but you might want to check out other options at a later date.

10GB of storage - Less than Hostinger, but still plenty of storage for most websites.

Pro Email - Only free for a year, and then an additional $2.99/mo after.

Website building options - Bluehost just provides an AI builder for WordPress, and I think it's better than Hostinger's AI WordPress site building tool.

WonderBlocks makes it really easy to edit and modify WordPress sites - and you can read my 60 Minutes with Bluehost article to see how easy it is to build and manage a website with this option.

Bluehost Web hosting: at bluehost.com Starter: $3.99/mo for 36 months. Then $9.99/mo

Business: $6.99/mo for 36 months. Then $13.99/mo

eCommerce Essentials: $14.99/mo for 36 months. Then $21.99/mo

Namecheap

What you get

Once again, you can find everything you need to start and manage a website with Namecheap's basic plan: Stellar ($1.98/mo for 12 months, then $4.88/mo).

A free domain for one year - Namecheap has some of the lowest renewal prices for domains, so you won't need to search elsewhere after your year's free trial is up.

20GB SSD storage - Par for the course, and should be all you need.

30 Mailboxes- This is the real bonus, as our previous hosts require you to pay extra for email after one month or a year - but with Namecheap, email is included, and free forever.

Website building options - You have a few options with Namecheap and it can be a bit overwhelming, so I'm just going to mention two: WordPress and the AI Website Builder.

The AI Website Builder is OK but it doesn't support ecommerce and doesn't have the same maturity and amount of options as WordPress. I'd stick with WordPress but you get less of a helping hand using the WordPress page builder.

Namecheap Web hosting: at Namecheap Stellar: $1.98/mo for 12 months. Then $4.88/mo

Stellar Plus: $2.98/mo for 12 months. Then $6.88/mo

Stellar Business: $4.98/mo for 12 months. Then $9.88/mo

Website Builder option: Wix

What you get

Wix's cheapest plan is $17/mo from the starting block, and you don't get much for it.

A free domain for one year - The first year is free and the 'starting' price is stated but the renewal cost is hidden.

2GB storage - This isn't much compared to some other options, but should be manageable for most users.

Email - What email? None is provided.

Website building options - The upside to Wix is that it has a very user friendly page builder, but you don't get free add-ons like you do with WordPress - and if you wanted to leave Wix, you'll need to re-build your page from scratch.

Web hosting summary

Our tests show that there isn't much between the hosts when it comes to performance so the choice is entirely down to budget and how much of a helping hand you want with WordPress.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Host Pro Con Price Hostinger Lots of features and low starter price No free email and high renewal prices $1.99/mo then $12.99/mo Bluehost Excellent page building tools No free email and high renewal prices $3.99/mo then $9.99/mo Namecheap Low price comparable performance Less helpful tools $1.98/mo then $4.98/mo Wix Easy to use page builder Expensive, vendor lock-in, lacks email $17/mo

If I was on a budget and had more time to play with WordPress then I'd pick Namecheap.

If I could stretch my budget and needed help page building with WordPress I'd use Bluehost.

If I could extend my budget and in return get AI website management tools like Kodee and more features like email marketing, I'd go with Hostinger.

FAQs

How easy is it to make a website with a web host? It can definitely be as easy to make a site with a web host as it is with a website builder. Some hosts have their own website builder, and some have tools for WordPress. They all have templates, they all have drag-and-drop page editors, they are all easy to use. The only caveat is that WordPress's drag-and-drop builder is not as-easy-to-use but there are plenty of tutorials. If you're having difficulties it's worth persevering.

What is WordPress and why do I need it? When you use a website builder you are given a section of server with the website builder software installed that is used to build and manage you site. It's all behind lock-and-key. When you use a web host you just rent the server. You need to install software on it to build and manage a site. This is where WordPress comes in. It's free and open-source. Installation is easy as you just need to click one button and the host does all the technical things for you.