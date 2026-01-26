Namecheap in 60 minutes: launching a site on a budget

By published

Can budget hosting provide the same performance and experience as premium options?

An image of a clock next to the Namecheap logo and the text &quot;One hour with&quot;
I'm revisiting my best web hosting recommendations for 2026 . So, I'm getting hands on with hosts again and answering the question: is Namecheap still cheap and what's the catch, if any?

Namecheap's cheapest hosting option is half the price of competitors like Hostinger and Bluehost and you still get a website builder and email included. Let's see how good it is. Start the clock!

Start the clock 0:00

Signing up

An image of namecheap&#039;s dashboard

I didn't screenshot the sign up process but it was as you would expect: Choose the hosting plan, enter your personal details, enter your payment information, and then you land on the dashboard.

Some notable things here: You don't get a temporary domain so you either need to buy one, use the free one, or use one you already have. I used the one I already had with Namecheap. The point here is that you need to make a permeant decision quite soon in your journey.

Unlike some of the other hosts, you're not put through to the page builder immediately. You need to click go to cPanel to start making your site.

Time on the clock 3:15

An image showing that Namecheap&#039;s server cannot be reached

Uh-oh. The server couldn't be reached. It's probably because the account had just been created so I waited a couple of minutes and refreshed.

An image showing that Namecheap&#039;s server cannot be reached

It still did not work and there was a message telling me to -

"Make sure your website is live and accessible! Point your domain to hosting nameservers: dns1.namecheaphosting.com and dns2.namecheaphosting.com with our helpful guide."

I thought Namecheap took care of this after I pressed 'connect domain' when I purchased the hosting plan but apparently not. Doesn't matter, there are some step-by-step instructions.

An image showing Namecheap&#039;s tutorial for connecting a domain

That was pretty simple but only because I knew what I'm doing. I can see how this could be a frustrating process if you didn't. Namecheap tell you what to do but it's a bit convoluted. All I had to do was select 'Namecheap web hosting DNS'' from a drop down list but the instructions told me to add the nameservers "dns1.namecheaphosting.com and dns2.namecheaphosting.com ". This is basically the same thing but if you didn't know that, you'd be wasting time trying to figure it out.

Time on the clock 72:03:15

An image showing that Namecheap&#039;s server cannot be reached

Three days later my DNS records had not propagated. So, probably not DNS propagation. Turns out the link to cPanel was blocked by my work network for an unknown reason. I moved over to my personal laptop and worked on things from there.

Time on the clock 15:27

An image of cPanel

I've taken those three days off the time because that's not really fair. After I could access cPanel things moved a lot faster.

Instinctively I pressed WordPress.

An image of a step in the installing WordPress process

I then quickly backtracked as I remembered that there is a Namecheap AI website builder that I wanted to try.

An image of cPanel

Back in cPanel it was not obvious where the AI website builder was. I assumed it's the website builder but that was all I could do...Assume. The process is not very streamlined or beginner friendly.

Time on the clock 20:13

Namecheap&#039;s AI website builder

I was right! I followed the usual process of telling the builder my idea and then pressed build.

Namecheap&#039;s AI website builder

Namecheap&#039;s AI website builder

Namecheap&#039;s AI website builder

Time on the clock 50:13

Integrated into the builder was an AI tool that would do the things that I asked it to do.

Namecheap&#039;s AI website builder

If it could. When it couldn't it gave me good advice on alternative options.

Overall impressions

The AI website builder is pretty cool! However, the process of getting there is not very streamlined.

Once there, it's easy to use but it feels a little unfinished and a little like a budget option (which it is).

Overall, Namecheap is cheap, and in the last few minutes of this test I ran some performance benchmarks too and things are OK.

For a budget option, it's very good but complete beginners might be scared off.

