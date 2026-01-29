Namecheap reveals the most popular TLDs of 2025 - and although an old favorite rules the roost, new AI challengers are coming
Domain name registrar unveils some interesting stats on the most popular TLDs of 2025
Namecheap, one of the best web hosting providers around today, and the second largest domain registrar, has revealed extensive new findings on the biggest TLDs of 2025.
The company's 2025 Domain Insights and Trends report examines more than 22 million domains, and perhaps unsurprisingly found the .com TLD was the most popular with 4.6 million domain names registered between 1 January and 31 December 2025.
The second most popular TLD was .info, moving up four positions, with 500,000 registrations, with .site, .shop, .xyz, and .org also showing close to half a million registrations. The TLD that saw the most growth is .space growing 404% from 35,028 registrations in 2024 to 176,276 in 2025, with other TLDs seeing major growth including .app with a 12% rise, and .ai with a 55% increase.
.com is still the TLD of choice
Despite the proportion of non .com TLDs overtaking .com in 2024, Namecheap says the latter saw a resurgence in 2025 to gain 40.1% of market share, an 11% increase, showing although there are more TLDs than ever before, .com is still the preferred choice.
Top 10 gTLDs
- .com (4,667,345)
- .info (579,916)
- .shop (476,865)
- .site (469,020)
- .xyz (461,777)
- .org (452,567)
- .online (363,353)
- .store (337,407)
- .net (291,862)
- .pro (257,161)
The report also revealed some details about the domain names themselves - including that there were 147 one-letter domain names registered, and 120 domain names 63 characters long, the longest allowed.
Blockchain.ai sold for $405,000
On the Namecheap market, Blockchain.ai was the most expensive sold at auction, the second and third respectively were territory.com at $125,625 and wan.ai at $80.314.
The trends show that while .com TLDs are still the most sought after domains, non .com TLDs are still becoming more and more popular helping companies strengthen their brand identity.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
James is a tech journalist covering interconnectivity and digital infrastructure as the web hosting editor at TechRadar Pro. James stays up to date with the latest web and internet trends by attending data center summits, WordPress conferences, and mingling with software and web developers. At TechRadar Pro, James is responsible for ensuring web hosting pages are as relevant and as helpful to readers as possible and is also looking for the best deals and coupon codes for web hosting.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.