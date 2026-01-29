Namecheap, one of the best web hosting providers around today, and the second largest domain registrar, has revealed extensive new findings on the biggest TLDs of 2025.

The company's 2025 Domain Insights and Trends report examines more than 22 million domains, and perhaps unsurprisingly found the .com TLD was the most popular with 4.6 million domain names registered between 1 January and 31 December 2025.

The second most popular TLD was .info, moving up four positions, with 500,000 registrations, with .site, .shop, .xyz, and .org also showing close to half a million registrations. The TLD that saw the most growth is .space growing 404% from 35,028 registrations in 2024 to 176,276 in 2025, with other TLDs seeing major growth including .app with a 12% rise, and .ai with a 55% increase.

.com is still the TLD of choice

Despite the proportion of non .com TLDs overtaking .com in 2024, Namecheap says the latter saw a resurgence in 2025 to gain 40.1% of market share, an 11% increase, showing although there are more TLDs than ever before, .com is still the preferred choice.

Top 10 gTLDs

.com (4,667,345) .info (579,916) .shop (476,865) .site (469,020) .xyz (461,777) .org (452,567) .online (363,353) .store (337,407) .net (291,862) .pro (257,161)

The report also revealed some details about the domain names themselves - including that there were 147 one-letter domain names registered, and 120 domain names 63 characters long, the longest allowed.

Blockchain.ai sold for $405,000

On the Namecheap market, Blockchain.ai was the most expensive sold at auction, the second and third respectively were territory.com at $125,625 and wan.ai at $80.314.

The trends show that while .com TLDs are still the most sought after domains, non .com TLDs are still becoming more and more popular helping companies strengthen their brand identity.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.