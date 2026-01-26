Is Namecheap still cheap in 2026?
Join me on a journey into cheap hosting
I may be flouting Betteridge's law of headlines here because I think the answer is still yes but I could be wrong. I'm updating my best web hosting guide and reviewing the recommendation for best cheap web hosting. So, I'm asking myself, is Namecheap still cheap and I thought I'd let you in on my process of deciding whether Namecheap will retain this accolade.
Straight in: how much is Namecheap?
Namecheap has a wide selection of plans and hosting features and I've had a good look at them all but for this article I'm just going to focus on the three main offerings: shared hosting, managed hosting for WordPress, and VPS. Otherwise this page will get too long.
Sorry. There are lots of tables under here.
Plan
Price
Features
Stellar
$1.99/mo for one year. Then, $4.88/mo
- Free domain (for one year)
Stellar Plus
$2.98/mo for one year. Then, $6.88/mo
- Free domain (for one year)
Stellar Business
$4.98/mo for one year. Then, $9.88/mo
- Free domain (for one year)
On the face of it these plans look cheap and come with all the necessary features.
Plan
Price
Features
EasyWP Starter
$3.57/mo for two years. Then, $5.24/mo
- 1 website
EasyWP Turbo
$4.79/mo for two years. Then, $8.62/mo
- 1 website
EasyWP Supersonic
$5.85/mo for two years. Then, $10.22/mo
- 1 website
Once again, this all looks cheap without sacrificing anything important
Plan
Price
Features
Pulsar
$6.88/mo for one year. Then, $9.88/mo
- 2 CPU cores
Quasar
$12.88/mo for one year. Then, $15.88/mo
- 4 CPU cores
Magnetar
$24.88/mo for one year. Then, $28.88/mo
- 8 CPU cores
Again. Cheap!
Price comparison
So, this looks pretty cheap on the face of it but lets compare with other hosting providers to see how cheap it really is and whether there are other hosting providers that are cheaper for similar plans.
Host
Plan
Price
Features
Namecheap's price (for similar plan)
Hostinger
Premium
$2.99/mo for four years. Then, $10.99/mo
-3 websites
$1.99/mo for one year. Then, $4.88/mo
Bluehost
Starter
$3.99/mo for three years. Then, $9.99/mo
-10 websites
$3.57/mo for two years. Then, $5.24/mo
Kinsta
Single 20 GB
$30/mo
- 1 website
$3.57/mo for two years. Then, $5.24/mo
InMotion Hosting
Power
$18.99/mo
- 10 websites
$4.79/mo for two years. Then, $8.62/mo
Liquid Web
CPU focused VPS
$22/mo
- 3 vCPU
$6.88/mo for one year. Then, $9.88/mo
I've done a wider search than this but I don't want to present information overload. Looking at the numbers, Namecheap is still clearly a lot cheaper than other hosting providers when compared against similar plans.
How can Namecheap be so cheap?
Performance
There's always a catch... For Namecheap performance is just one of them. The performance statistics don't show Namecheap in a bad light. Namecheap handled all the requests, just not so quickly. So, a site hosted on Namecheap's cheapest plan should be fine but it won't be fast. That's not a big deal if you're just hosting a non-business critical site but if you are, it's going to suffer.
I also tested EasyWP against other managed WordPress plans and the story is the same: reliable but slow.
Features
Namecheap doesn't provide the same caliber webpage editing and creation tools like Bluehost and Hostinger. Both of these hosts have a lot of tools to help you build and manage websites. I spent 60 minutes page building with Hostinger, and 60 minutes with Bluehost and the experience was great with both. Spending 60 minutes with Namecheap felt a lot less streamlined and rough around the edges.
But! You still get everything you need to build and host a website for $4.88/mo after renewal and that is just incredible.
Namecheap remains one of the best cheap web hosting providers overall..
Conclusion: Is Namecheap still cheap?
Yes! Mega cheap considering everything you get included.
Namecheap will remain my best cheap web hosting recommendation.
James is a tech journalist covering interconnectivity and digital infrastructure as the web hosting editor at TechRadar Pro. James stays up to date with the latest web and internet trends by attending data center summits, WordPress conferences, and mingling with software and web developers. At TechRadar Pro, James is responsible for ensuring web hosting pages are as relevant and as helpful to readers as possible and is also looking for the best deals and coupon codes for web hosting.
