Is Namecheap still cheap in 2026?

I may be flouting Betteridge's law of headlines here because I think the answer is still yes but I could be wrong. I'm updating my best web hosting guide and reviewing the recommendation for best cheap web hosting. So, I'm asking myself, is Namecheap still cheap and I thought I'd let you in on my process of deciding whether Namecheap will retain this accolade.

Straight in: how much is Namecheap?

Namecheap has a wide selection of plans and hosting features and I've had a good look at them all but for this article I'm just going to focus on the three main offerings: shared hosting, managed hosting for WordPress, and VPS. Otherwise this page will get too long.

See more Sorry. There are lots of tables under here. Swipe to scroll horizontally Shared web hosting Plan Price Features Stellar $1.99/mo for one year. Then, $4.88/mo - Free domain (for one year)

- 3 websites

- 20 GB SSD

- 30 mailboxes

- AI website builder

Stellar Plus $2.98/mo for one year. Then, $6.88/mo - Free domain (for one year)

- Unlimited websites

- Unmetered SSD

- Unlimited mailboxes

- AI website builder

- AutoBackup Stellar Business $4.98/mo for one year. Then, $9.88/mo - Free domain (for one year)

- Unlimited websites

- 50 GB SSD

- Unlimited mailboxes

- AI website builder

- AutoBackup & Cloud Storage

- Imunify360 Security On the face of it these plans look cheap and come with all the necessary features. Swipe to scroll horizontally Managed hosting for WordPress Plan Price Features EasyWP Starter $3.57/mo for two years. Then, $5.24/mo - 1 website

- 50k monthly visits

- 10 GB storage

- Auto updates

-CDN EasyWP Turbo $4.79/mo for two years. Then, $8.62/mo - 1 website

- 200k monthly visits

- 50 GB storage

- Auto updates

-CDN EasyWP Supersonic $5.85/mo for two years. Then, $10.22/mo - 1 website

- 500k monthly visits

- 100 GB storage

- Auto updates

-CDN Once again, this all looks cheap without sacrificing anything important Swipe to scroll horizontally VPS Plan Price Features Pulsar $6.88/mo for one year. Then, $9.88/mo - 2 CPU cores

- 2 GB RAM

- 40 GB SSD RAID 10

- 1000 GB bandwidth Quasar $12.88/mo for one year. Then, $15.88/mo - 4 CPU cores

- 6 GB RAM

- 120 GB SSD RAID 10

- 3000 GB bandwidth Magnetar $24.88/mo for one year. Then, $28.88/mo - 8 CPU cores

- 12 GB RAM

- 240 GB SSD RAID 10

- 6000 GB bandwidth Again. Cheap!

Price comparison

So, this looks pretty cheap on the face of it but lets compare with other hosting providers to see how cheap it really is and whether there are other hosting providers that are cheaper for similar plans.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price comparison: Shared, managed WordPress, and VPS Host Plan Price Features Namecheap's price (for similar plan) Hostinger Premium $2.99/mo for four years. Then, $10.99/mo -3 websites

- 20 GB storage

- 2 mailboxes ( 1 year only) $1.99/mo for one year. Then, $4.88/mo Bluehost Starter $3.99/mo for three years. Then, $9.99/mo -10 websites

- 10 GB NVMe storage

- no email $3.57/mo for two years. Then, $5.24/mo Kinsta Single 20 GB $30/mo - 1 website

- 20 GB bandwidth

- 20 GB storage $3.57/mo for two years. Then, $5.24/mo InMotion Hosting Power $18.99/mo - 10 websites

- 200 GB NVMe storage

- 300K visitors a month $4.79/mo for two years. Then, $8.62/mo Liquid Web CPU focused VPS $22/mo - 3 vCPU

- 2 GB RAM

- 60 GB storage $6.88/mo for one year. Then, $9.88/mo

I've done a wider search than this but I don't want to present information overload. Looking at the numbers, Namecheap is still clearly a lot cheaper than other hosting providers when compared against similar plans.

How can Namecheap be so cheap?

Performance

There's always a catch... For Namecheap performance is just one of them. The performance statistics don't show Namecheap in a bad light. Namecheap handled all the requests, just not so quickly. So, a site hosted on Namecheap's cheapest plan should be fine but it won't be fast. That's not a big deal if you're just hosting a non-business critical site but if you are, it's going to suffer.

I also tested EasyWP against other managed WordPress plans and the story is the same: reliable but slow.

Features

Namecheap doesn't provide the same caliber webpage editing and creation tools like Bluehost and Hostinger. Both of these hosts have a lot of tools to help you build and manage websites. I spent 60 minutes page building with Hostinger, and 60 minutes with Bluehost and the experience was great with both. Spending 60 minutes with Namecheap felt a lot less streamlined and rough around the edges.

But! You still get everything you need to build and host a website for $4.88/mo after renewal and that is just incredible.

Conclusion: Is Namecheap still cheap?

Yes! Mega cheap considering everything you get included.

Namecheap will remain my best cheap web hosting recommendation.