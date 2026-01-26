Is Namecheap still cheap in 2026?

I may be flouting Betteridge's law of headlines here because I think the answer is still yes but I could be wrong. I'm updating my best web hosting guide and reviewing the recommendation for best cheap web hosting. So, I'm asking myself, is Namecheap still cheap and I thought I'd let you in on my process of deciding whether Namecheap will retain this accolade.

Straight in: how much is Namecheap?

Price comparison

So, this looks pretty cheap on the face of it but lets compare with other hosting providers to see how cheap it really is and whether there are other hosting providers that are cheaper for similar plans.

Price comparison: Shared, managed WordPress, and VPS

Host

Plan

Price

Features

Namecheap's price (for similar plan)

Hostinger

Premium

$2.99/mo for four years. Then, $10.99/mo

-3 websites
- 20 GB storage
- 2 mailboxes ( 1 year only)

$1.99/mo for one year. Then, $4.88/mo

Bluehost

Starter

$3.99/mo for three years. Then, $9.99/mo

-10 websites
- 10 GB NVMe storage
- no email

$3.57/mo for two years. Then, $5.24/mo

Kinsta

Single 20 GB

$30/mo

- 1 website
- 20 GB bandwidth
- 20 GB storage

$3.57/mo for two years. Then, $5.24/mo

InMotion Hosting

Power

$18.99/mo

- 10 websites
- 200 GB NVMe storage
- 300K visitors a month

$4.79/mo for two years. Then, $8.62/mo

Liquid Web

CPU focused VPS

$22/mo

- 3 vCPU
- 2 GB RAM
- 60 GB storage

$6.88/mo for one year. Then, $9.88/mo

I've done a wider search than this but I don't want to present information overload. Looking at the numbers, Namecheap is still clearly a lot cheaper than other hosting providers when compared against similar plans.

How can Namecheap be so cheap?

An image of a graph showing Namecheap does not provide the same level of performance as competitors.

Performance

There's always a catch... For Namecheap performance is just one of them. The performance statistics don't show Namecheap in a bad light. Namecheap handled all the requests, just not so quickly. So, a site hosted on Namecheap's cheapest plan should be fine but it won't be fast. That's not a big deal if you're just hosting a non-business critical site but if you are, it's going to suffer.

I also tested EasyWP against other managed WordPress plans and the story is the same: reliable but slow.

Namecheap&#039;s AI website builder

Features

Namecheap doesn't provide the same caliber webpage editing and creation tools like Bluehost and Hostinger. Both of these hosts have a lot of tools to help you build and manage websites. I spent 60 minutes page building with Hostinger, and 60 minutes with Bluehost and the experience was great with both. Spending 60 minutes with Namecheap felt a lot less streamlined and rough around the edges.

But! You still get everything you need to build and host a website for $4.88/mo after renewal and that is just incredible.

Conclusion: Is Namecheap still cheap?

Yes! Mega cheap considering everything you get included.

Namecheap will remain my best cheap web hosting recommendation.

James Capell
James Capell
B2B Editor, Web Hosting

James is a tech journalist covering interconnectivity and digital infrastructure as the web hosting editor at TechRadar Pro. James stays up to date with the latest web and internet trends by attending data center summits, WordPress conferences, and mingling with software and web developers. At TechRadar Pro, James is responsible for ensuring web hosting pages are as relevant and as helpful to readers as possible and is also looking for the best deals and coupon codes for web hosting.

