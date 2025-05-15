Best cheap game server hosts of 2025

Finding the best cheap game server hosts is just what you need if you plan on setting up your own server but you want to keep costs down. The world of game server hosting is a vast one and thanks to that, there are some great specialist options. Sure, we all want to be able to afford the best premium game server hosting but if you temper some expectations or you simply don’t need much from your server setup, the best cheap game server hosting will do a great job too.

Below, we’ve picked out all the best cheap game server hosting services currently available. You’ll notice that some of these already feature in our look at the best game server hosting and isn’t that a promising start? That means you’re getting the best experience possible when it comes to server hosting without breaking the bank.

For some people, learning how to set up their own Minecraft server or similar is a better choice. After all, it costs nothing but time and effort, but it does come with its own set of disadvantages. For most users, it’s much easier to leave the hard work to one of the best Minecraft server hosting services or one dedicated to their game of their choice. It means you can focus on the admin side of things, setting up modpacks and plugins to suit your needs, rather than worry about the security side of things or anything more complex than the fun stuff.

We’ve spent plenty of time checking out many different game server hosting services from the ones listed below to many others too which didn’t quite make the cut. While the focus is strongly on the cheap options, we haven’t scrimped on quality. We’ve also looked at what you get for your money and divided things up according to certain requirements such as if you’re looking to commit to a two year plan or if you want a one of the best cheap game server hosts which allows you to change between games very easily.

As always, we’ve focused on the Minecraft server experience but we do have insight into what works well for the best Rust hosting as well as the best Palworld server hosting .

Read on while we take you through everything about the best cheap game server hosts. Remember – if you need the best dedicated server hosting , it might make sense to focus on that side of things rather than something which prioritizes gaming.

Best cheap game server hosts of 2025 in full

Best cheap game server host overall

(Image credit: ScalaCube)

Scalacube Exceptional value for money Specifications DDoS protection: Yes RAM: Up to 32GB vCPU: Up to 16 Bandwidth: Unlimited Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Cheap plans available Reasons to avoid - Can get expensive - Online only support

ScalaCube is a highly affordable option with a penchant for all things Minecraft. Its prices start at just $2 for the first month before rising to $4 monthly. Granted, that’s for a very basic server but it still offers some insight into what ScalaCube is setting out to do.

That basic Minecraft package offers just 768MB RAM and 10 player slots, but it’s a good starting point. Servers are available in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, France, Germany, Poland, Singapore, and India, so there’s something for everyone here. In all cases, you get instant setup, plugin/mod support, backups, full file access, and a free domain.

One-click installation for Minecraft modpacks is great whether you’re an expert or new to the server hosting world. At all times, we’ve found the interface to be intuitive and user-friendly, as well as lag-free. The support team is also great in our experience, although bear in mind that it’s online only with telephone support. For most people, this will be just fine.

If you’re trying to decide between ScalaCube and Shockbyte -- one of our other favorites -- check out our guide to the differences for further insight.

Read our ScalaCube review

Best flexible cheap game server host

(Image credit: Nodecraft)

Nodecraft Flexible needs for flexible people Specifications DDoS protection: Yes RAM: Up to 32GB vCPU: N/A Bandwidth: Unlimited Reasons to buy + Very easy to use interface + Can pay for just the slots you need + 100% uptime guarantee Reasons to avoid - Support system can be slow to respond

The biggest selling point about Nodecraft isn't just its price, but the fact it's perfect for anyone hosting a server for a community which changes its mind frequently. Nodecraft has a feature known as save&swap which means you can easily switch between different game servers. It works by archiving the current one before you pick the new one, so you can easily restore the previous option at a later date.

Other companies provide similar options but none are laid out as well as this. You're still limited by the hardware on the server you're paying for but you can still experiment a lot. Prices only get hefty when you opt for the most premium examples. When it comes to a Minecraft server, it takes a tap of a button to install plugins with a similar story elsewhere. It's possible to save up to five instances.

For other functionality, Nodecraft scores highly too. It has a 24 hour free trial in exchange for your phone number, hides anything too complex in the background, and there's live chat during US hours for support, along with fairly comprehensive FAQs.

Read our Nodecraft review

Best for 2-year plans

(Image credit: Hostinger)

Hostinger is generally better known in the web hosting service world, but it also has a strong presence in the game server hosting side of things too. A little hidden away and a type of game-centric VPS plan, it requires a little more technical understanding to get set up than some alternatives, but it's worth it.

There's a plethora of plans and using a VPS means you can do more than just host a game server right down to installing a different operating system if you feel like it. I found it simple enough to set up a series of instances with support for dozens of games including some older titles like Counterstrike 1.6 as well as more recent offerings.

Hostinger has AI assistance support alongside conventional options so there's always help nearby. As standard, there are automated backups, a dedicated IP, and DDoS protection. The best value option and why it's listed here is that Hostinger works out as very affordable if you're looking for a long term two year plan.

Read our full Hostinger review

Best for simplicity

(Image credit: Shockbyte)

Shockbyte is an easy cheap game server host to recommend. It's very easy to use and has support for pretty much every popular game you can think of. All its plans offer DDoS protection, unlimited bandwidth, and NVMe storage. There's also automated instant setup, a free subdomain, and 100% network uptime as standard.

Sounds good? It gets better with 24/7 support, a comprehensive FAQ section, and many YouTube tutorials solving most of your commonly asked questions. The Shockbyte control panel continues the easy to understand theme. It takes seconds to create your server and you can soon get things just how you like them.

Shockbyte's priciest plans can get pretty expensive but on the lower end of the scale, it's easily one of the best cheap game server hosts. It also has the decency to make plan suggestions so you should be able to find what works for you even without expert insight.

Read our Shockbyte review

Best free plan

(Image credit: Minecraft Hosting Pro)

Minecraft Hosting Pro What's better than cheap? Free! Specifications DDoS protection: Yes RAM: Up to 20GB vCPU: Up to 6 Bandwidth: Unlimited Reasons to buy + Extensive plan options + Plenty of extras + Clear control panel Reasons to avoid - Requires some prior knowledge

You can't get cheaper than free and Minecraft Hosting Pro offers a free server plan. Granted, it won't suit all needs and it's best to see it as a free trial to see if the hosting provider's control panel suits your style, but it's a good starting point. Elsewhere, Minecraft Hosting Pro's plans are fairly well priced.

It doesn't cover as many locations around the world as the competition but it covers the most popular choices. This includes 4 in the US, 2 in Europe, and 1 in Australia. All the servers have DDoS protection, automatic backups, unmetered storage, a 100MB MySQL database, and instant setup. There's also 99.9% availability and you also gain a free domain and subdomain.

All but the free plan offers unlimited player slots and a choice of locations. The more affordable plans provide a 3-core CPU as standard with the high-end packages adding a core to that deal.

Because of things like that, Minecraft Hosting Pro is one of the best cheap game server hosts for those with relatively small demands but it's certainly worthy. It's also intuitive and user-friendly to figure out.

Read our full Minecraft Hosting Pro review

Best cheap game server hosts FAQs

What is the cheapest way to host a server? The cheapest way is to still set up your own game server, but that isn't the most secure or the easiest option. If you're truly strapped for cash, it will do but a better choice is to team up with a few friends and split the cost of one of the best cheap game server hosts.

Is it expensive to run a server? That depends on what you need from the server. Pick one of these and the price will stay the same every month which is a huge advantage, while if you're running a server from your own PC, you'll have to consider costs like electricity and your internet bill (before you take into account wear and tear).

What should I consider? Before signing up for any of the best cheap game server hosts, think about your intentions. Many of the server hosting providers above will suggest plans depending on your needs, while we’ve also looked into what to do if you want a fully modded Minecraft server . Bear in mind that most plans allow you to upgrade over time if you find you outgrow the original plan, but check the terms and conditions before relying on this.

How we tested the best cheap game server hosts

We’ve spent significant time with all the game server hosting providers listed above as well as many others. That means we’re in a great position to evaluate what’s needed. We look at speed, reliability, how good support is, and how easy it is to complete many regular tasks through the control panel. We also looked at what games are supported, how appealing each service provider is, and what additional features may be included. Essentially, we looked at everything that you would find important for your own plans.