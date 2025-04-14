I wanted a fully modded Minecraft server - here's what I did

Want to own the best fully modded Minecraft server and don’t know where to begin? That makes sense. The process to establish yourself as one of the best Minecraft servers can be overwhelming but also exciting.

As with any big project, the best solution is to break things down piece by piece. That’s where we’re here to help. I’ve spent some time figuring out the ideal course of action. Follow these steps and you’ll be well on the way to creating a fantastic fully modded Minecraft server -- one that is stable, reliable, and a ton of fun.

With so many different mods out there, I haven’t focused on specific mods as we all have different tastes and preferences. While the best Minecraft mods are a good starting point, I’m assuming you’ve already got some ideas in mind. After all, this is your vision.

Now, technically, you can’t really have a fully modded Minecraft server. There are so many mods out there that it would be near impossible to install every single mod on your server and it’d likely end up a mess of a server that no one would want to spend time with. Think of this as like the loaded fries of Minecraft server plans -- a mixture of all your favorite elements assembled in a delicious heap of Minecraft goodness.

Here’s the best plan for creating a fully modded Minecraft server (or near enough).

How to create the ultimate modded Minecraft server

Pick your hosting wisely

(Image credit: Mojang)

We go into depth about the best Minecraft server hosting elsewhere but if you’re in a rush, we have one ideal suggestion - Shockbyte. Shockbyte offers cheap and accessible server hosting for all abilities, and it’s the ideal entry point. If you haven’t already learned how to set up a Minecraft server, Shockbyte makes the process as simple as possible. It truly can take a matter of a few minutes to get started with Shockbyte doing all the hard work in the background for you.

Shockbyte provides some of the best game server hosting around with a particular penchant for all things Minecraft.

The Shockbyte website does a great job of guiding you through what you’re likely to need. Its packages highlight how many players each plan is best suited for, as well as explains why more RAM is best for plenty of modpacks.

When planning a fully modded server, you want to steer clear of cheaper plans and focus on the more high-end options that Shockbyte has to offer. I was looking for a server for a mid-range number of players (20-30 at most), but there are pricier options if you’re looking to grow a community here.

Shockbyte is also a great option because it includes a modpack and plugin installer as standard so you can easily install your mods at the tap of a button. You can still use the file manager to manually install mods if you prefer.

Find all the mods you need

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re not sure where to start, most game server hosts provide some one-click installs for many popular mods and plugins. On your hosting account, look for an option like plugins or tools. From there, you should be able to view a list of the plugins that you can install within a tap or two.

Usually, these lists can be searched through manually or by typing in a few characters. Having gone with Shockbyte, the layout is pretty clear and you’re also given a heads up if the current build you have installed isn’t compatible with your mod choice. That takes out a lot of the guess work.

You can also manually install mods by going into the file manager of your hosting. It involves a little more work on your part but is a useful skill to know if you have more niche plans for your Minecraft server.

Think outside the box

(Image credit: Mojang Studios)

Talking of more specific plans, be prepared to think outside the box. The Minecraft server world is seemingly never-ending and if you want to stand out from the crowd, pursuing a different path to the norm could prove useful.

One thing I focused on was installing Crowd Control. The tool is perfect for Twitch streamers as it allows viewers to affect what happens in-game either via free points gained through watching the stream or through spending real money. It requires some setup away on the Crowd Control and Twitch website but it’s a fun way of making your Minecraft server more community-focused.

Think through exactly how you can make things stand out on your Minecraft server, but also consider what your core group of players most want. I talked to my community to figure out what people most wanted from the server. As an avid streamer, I also added Crowd Control for special occasions but didn’t use it for every single stream. It can get pretty chaotic so it works well for community nights!

Consider the visual side of things

(Image credit: Microsoft/Mojang)

Minecraft isn’t known for looking truly beautiful as standard but there are ways to improve it. We’re talking the best Minecraft shaders and best Minecraft texture packs. You can add these at server level, encouraging others to discover how much better things can look.

It’s a good idea to not go too crazy with these packs as it can limit who plays on your server. Some texture packs can require high-end graphics cards while others are more forgiving or offer scaleable options. But a great looking shader can make a world of difference.

Play around with these. Not every server needs visual enhancements but they can make a fun change from the norm.

Check everything works well

You’ve almost certainly configured something in the past whether that’s a Windows install or a website hosting plan. Setting up the ultimate Minecraft server is the same kind of principle -- getting everything set up and then checking it all works nicely.

That’s precisely what I did. I installed all the mods I had in mind then checked that the server ran smoothly. That meant stress testing it with as many players as I could gather, all while keeping an eye on CPU and RAM usage. Game server hosting accounts are great at offering clear insight into how your server is performing

If you’re finding your server is under strain, you may wish to swap out some mods or opt to upgrade your server plan. Work out what’s most important to you.