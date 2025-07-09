As if from nowhere, Hostinger has decided to offer a massive 73% discount on its 48-month Business Hosting + Website Builder plan, making it just $3.79/mo throughout the introductory period - one of the most competitive rates on one of the best website builders.

Although this isn’t Hostinger’s cheapest website builder plan, this generous discount makes Hostinger’s top level plan very affordable for the first four years and unlocks a bunch of super helpful AI tools that are perfect for small businesses, entrepreneurs, developers, or bloggers who are looking to launch and manage websites quickly and easily.

Plus, you can save even more by stacking our exclusive Hostinger discount code TECHRADAR on top at checkout. This will reduce the price further to just $3.11/mo.

Unlock the full power of Hostinger’s AI tools from just $3.11/mo You can now get Hostinger’s Business Hosting + Website Builder plan at a huge 73% discount, making it just $3.79/mo for the first four years. Plus, use our exclusive code TECHRADAR to reduce this down even further to $3.11/mo.

Hostinger's Business plan

Hostinger offers two great website builder plans to pick from.

The first plan, Premium Website Builder, starts at $2.99 a month and offers everything you need to get started with website building and hosting. You can use the AI website builder on this plan, but not Hostinger’s other AI tools.

The Business plan unlocks a whole load more features, including an AI writer, AI blog generator, AI SEO tools, and AI image generator. As part of this deal, you also get 50 free AI credits that you can use on tools including a background remover, image upscaler, attention heatmap, and logo generator. It really is the full package if you are looking to leverage AI in creating your website.

Think long term

Although Hostinger offers some fantastic deals on website builder and web hosting plans, it is important to remember that these are introductory rates. Once the introductory period is over, you will be moved to the usual rate. For Hostinger’s website builder plans, these are:



Premium website builder plan = $10.99/mo

Business website builder plan = $13.99/mo

As you can see, these are both sizeable jumps, but are still competitive. Hostinger’s closest competitors, Wix and Squarespace, start at $17/mo and $16/mo for the cheapest plans.