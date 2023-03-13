Hostinger's exclusive free web hosting deal gets 50GB SSD storage

Lithuanian web hosting company Hostinger is one of the best web hosting providers in the world and they’ve partnered with TechRadar Pro to offer an incredible website hosting deal - "free" web hosting*. A full refund by way of an Amazon Voucher on its single shared hosting package . And it's now even better with a 50GB SSD instead of 30GB of storage space.

*Just pay for your hosting, send us the email you used to buy the hosting package and the invoice number and we will send you an Amazon voucher to cover your cost in USD or GBP only (worth £41.88/$41.88; that’s $3.49/£3.49 per month for the first 12-month). Terms and conditions apply . An initial purchase is required.

Get everything you need to put your business online with a WordPress friendly hosting package that comes with 50GB of storage and 100GB bandwidth.

What’s on offer?

There’s 30GB 50GB SSD storage to host your website, that’s enough for hundreds of pages, images and multimedia files. You get one email account and enough bandwidth for about 10,000 visits per month (that’s 100GB bandwidth).

Hostinger also threw in free SSL (worth $11.95), WordPress Litespeed acceleration, two databases, GIT access, weekly backup, Cloudflare protected name servers, DNS management, all-year-round support, two subdomains, one FTP account and the ability to run two cron jobs.

But there’s even more in the shape of hPanel, Hostinger’s proprietary control panel (a great cPanel alternative ) which comes with an auto installer that allows the user to install dozens of scripts including the likes of SugarCRM, WordPress , Moodle LMS and more. From calendar to CRM , accounting software , CMS and even survey software , there’s plenty for novices and expert users to explore.

Hostinger makes every small business owner's dream to have an online presence become a reality by already offering one of the lowest rates, and with this deal, it becomes even more affordable.

A high-speed, powerful website that can withstand your site's growing traffic is the reason this deal is not to be missed. Hostinger has always been synonymous with affordable hosting solutions, but with this deal, it's lower than ever.