This exclusive Bluehost Black Friday discount will help build your vision for less

This exclusive TechRadar discount can help you set up your sites

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Alfa Photo)
Black Friday sales are well and truly underway, with some of the best web hosting platforms offering some fantastic deals. Luckily, TechRadar readers can help themselves to an exclusive discount with one of our favorites, Bluehost.

In our full review of Bluehost (which you can find here) we note the ease of use of the account panel and hosting management tools, as well as the great prices (and that's pre-discount!) and above average speeds.

Bluehost Business 36 month plan: was $6.99 now $4.19 at bluehost.com

This is the Business plan, which affords you 50 websites, 50 GB of NVMe storage, and a whole host of other tools and features. With our exclusive offer, you can either get the 12 month plan for $6.99/mo or, if you aren't sure how long you'll need this, you can pick up the 12 month plan, which is discounted from $7.99/mo to $6.99/mo - which is 13% off.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bluehost.com%2Fspecial%2Ftechradar%3Fclickid%3Dxer3WByUjxycWsMQa2wmPSZeUkpWWcUKEwvpXM0%26irgwc%3D1%26afsrc%3D1%26pb%3D%26irpid%3D221109%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_affiliate%3D%26utm_affiliate_sys%3DIR%26siteid%3D46095036%26iradid%3D1388806%26utm_source%3DIR%26utm_campaign%3DFuture%2BPLC.%26channelid%3DP61C46097236S645N0B2A1D0E0000V100&sref" target="_blank"><strong>UK Sale Price: £3.19/mo
Bluehost eCommerce 36 month Essential Plan: was $14.99 now $9.99 at bluehost.com

For the eCommerce essential plans, which Cloudways recommends for websites with around 400k updates per month, you get double - with 100 websites, 100Gb of NVMe storage. If you want the shorter 12 month plan, you can get a discount on this too, down to $12.99/mo from $16.99/mo - that's 24% off.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bluehost.com%2Fspecial%2Ftechradar%3Fclickid%3Dxer3WByUjxycWsMQa2wmPSZeUkpWWcUKEwvpXM0%26irgwc%3D1%26afsrc%3D1%26pb%3D%26irpid%3D221109%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_affiliate%3D%26utm_affiliate_sys%3DIR%26siteid%3D46095036%26iradid%3D1388806%26utm_source%3DIR%26utm_campaign%3DFuture%2BPLC.%26channelid%3DP61C46097236S645N0B2A1D0E0000V100&sref" target="_blank"><strong>UK Sale Price: £7.60/mo
Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.

