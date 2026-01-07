Lenovo unveils the AI tools it hopes will supercharge your productivity at work

Lenovo has unveiled a range of new AI-powered tools at CES 2026 which it hopes will improve productivity for workers across the world.

As part of its CES 2026 keynote, the company revealed a number of new releases, including Lenovo Qira, a new "personal AI platform" aimed at allowing greater continuity across your smartphone, PC and tablet devices.

Set for release in 2026 Qira will use a unified AI which the company calls a "Personal Ambient Intelligence System" to ensure a seamless transition for users across their various Lenovo or Motorola devices, keeping them connected to their work no matter where they go.

Getting smart

Elsewhere at CES 2026, Lenovo also revealed a collection of new user tools across its Lenovo Aura Edition devices - namely, the new ThinkPad X1’s, ThinkPad X9 15p and ThinkCentre X AIO systems.

This includes Smart Modes, which offers users the chance to tweak and adapt system settings to personalize their PC experience with minimal effort on their part.

There is also Smart Share, which simplifies collaboration with Lenovo's Tap-to-Share tool - and now includes video sharing alongside instant photo sharing between supported devices. It will also soon offer support for the company's Tap-to-Pair tool, which promises faster and more seamless Bluetooth accessory connections.

Finally, Smart Care provides an AI-assisted helper for end-user troubleshooting, which can be complemented by an optional Lenovo Device Orchestration subscription service, giving IT teams additional fleet management insight and support.

Lenovo also looked to chelp smaller firms and start-ups with its new SMB Vertical AI Solution.

This suite of AI-enabled applications looks to take advantage of the company's high-powered computing devices, including ThinkStation workstations and ThinkBook laptops, giving users extra tools to boost productivity and collaboration.

Among the new features are more secure on-device meeting transcription and multilingual captioning, allowing international teams to work together better, and an upcoming AI-assisted video generation tool, with all output processed locally for improved privacy and speed.

And in order to ensure all of these new tools and systems are kept running smoothly, Lenovo has boosted its Premier Support for Devices Suite global support offering designed for companies looking to get the most out of their AI tools at work.

The platform provides 24/7 access to Lenovo experts in more than 100 markets, and supports both AI and non-AI PCs, with its Premier Support Plus service offering proactive device health alerts, predictive maintenance such as firmware and BIOS updates, and its Accidental Damage Protection tool, which allows organizations to streamline device management, reduce downtime, and empower IT teams to focus on driving innovation.

The service includes an integrated AI Agent that enables intelligent self-service and seamless escalation to live human support when needed.

