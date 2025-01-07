CES 2025 live: all the latest news from the world's biggest tech show

Refresh

First listen: LG's impressive new Bluetooth speakers (Image credit: Future) Here's a slight surprise from the CES 2025 show floor – a celebrity tech collaboration that's actually good. LG has announced a new range of Bluetooth speakers made in collaboration with will.i.am and they've surprised TechRadar's Managing Editor of Entertainment by offering "big, beautiful sound and a smart design". (Image credit: Future) The new xboom speakers are a range coming in different sizes, but the star (to our ears) was the LG xboom Stage 301 (above) which is designed like the stage speakers you see at concerts. It can also sit on a stand, so you can use it with a mic for karaoke, busking or just as a big party speaker. In our demo we found it delivered "really full bass that felt suitably deep but not overwhelming at all, and with tons of space for the rest of the music to leap out at you". You can read our full report on the whole range below. Read the full story: I heard LG's new speakers made with will.i.am, and I kind of love them

Nvidia reveals the planet's most powerful consumer graphics card (Image credit: Nvidia) It wasn't exactly a surprise after months of leaks and speculation, but Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in perhaps his finest leather jacket so far) has finally revealed the RTX 5000 series graphics cards at CES 2025 – and put AMD and Intel firmly in the shade. As TechRadar's Computing Editor Christian Guyton noted, "it might not be called the Nvidia Titan RTX, but the RTX 5090 might as well be". The flagship card's specs are astounding and, frankly, so is the price at $1,999 (£1,999 / AU$4,039). Too much for a 'consumer' graphics card? Read our full report to make up your mind... Read the full story: Nvidia unveils new GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 graphics cards at CES 2025

The 'greatest gadget we've seen at CES' so far? (Image credit: SwitchBot) It's a bold claim, but TechRadar's Homes Editor Ruth Hamilton makes a strong case for the Switchbot K20+Pro being the finest thing, in pure gadget terms, we've seen from CES 2025. It is, after all, a vacuum that can clean your floors, but also act as your air purifier, security camera and sandwich deliverer. Like the SwitchBot K10+ Pro, this new model is a Lidar-powered modular bot that can have different SwitchBot appliances stacked on top of it. That means you can add a security camera, fan or a clip-on tray to deliver you anything up to 8kg in weight. It's been a long time coming, but a Jetsons-style home robot could finally be close... Read the full story: This robot vacuum can also bring you a sandwich, and it might be the greatest gadget we've seen yet at CES

Eyes-on with Samsung's new The Frame Pro TV (Image credit: Future) We've always been a little ambivalent about Samsung's popular The Frame TVs at TechRadar, but that could soon change. Our resident TV expert Matt Bolton has just seen a demo of the The Frame Pro mini-LED TV at CES 2025 and says "the new screen is a total game-changer". When compared to the classic The Frame model, the difference is apparently "night and day" due to the inclusion of the company's Neo QLED mini-LED tech and local dimming, which improves realism and means the "colors are massively richer and bold". I saw The Frame Pro in action next to a regular 2024 The Frame TV, and the difference is staggering. We've always had a slightly cool relationship with The Frame TVs here on TechRadar, because they're wildly popular and we understand why people like them, but it always rankled that they used such mediocre image tech. Read the full story: I saw Samsung's new The Frame Pro mini-LED TV, and it's whole new work of art