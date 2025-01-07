CES 2025 live: all the latest news from the world's biggest tech show
We're live from CES 2025 – here are the latest gems we've found
TechRadar will be extensively covering this year's CES, and will bring you all of the big announcements as they happen. Head over to our CES 2025 news page for the latest stories and our hands-on verdicts on everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI.
CES 2025 is now officially underway – and we're on the show floor at the world's biggest tech show to help you separate the duds from the genuinely exciting new tech coming out this year.
What's happened so far? As always, new TVs have starred, with Samsung and LG both revealing their latest flagship OLED ranges. Samsung has also revealed its new The Frame Pro TV – and after seeing it in the flesh, we're impressed. Hisense also just launched the largest mini-LED TV yet, a 116-inch beast.
There's been some big news on the graphics cards front too, with nVidia revealing its GeForce RTX 5000 series, led by the flagship RTX 5090. At the other end of the scale, we've also just seen the launch of the Snapdragon X CPU, which could help deliver much more affordable Copilot+ PCs.
The smart home and wearables have also again been a big theme of CES 2025. From a robot vacuum with a mechanical arm for picking up socks to the promising (if polarizing) Halliday Smart Glasses, the launches are coming thick and fast – and we're only just getting started.
For a quick summary of the latest news, check out the list below – but for our very latest finds and experiences direct from the CES 2025 show floor in Las Vegas, read on...
CES 2025: the latest news
- I heard LG's new speakers made with will.i.am, and I kind of love them
- I saw Samsung's new The Frame Pro mini-LED TV, and it's whole new work of art
- Razer Blade 16 announced at CES 2025 with an Nvidia RTX 5090 GPU – but Intel has been dumped
- I just saw Google's vision for the smart home and it's straight out of a Black Mirror episode
- CES 2025 day 1: the 11 best gadgets we've seen, from Samsung's new flagship OLED TV to the Garmin Instinct 3
Having first visited CES back in 2004 and been countless times since, Mark knows how to separate the HD-DVD flops from the Oculus Rift-style gems. He's primed to pick out the tech highlights from CES 2025, but also the weird innovations we've stumbled across from the fringes of the show floor.
First listen: LG's impressive new Bluetooth speakers
Here's a slight surprise from the CES 2025 show floor – a celebrity tech collaboration that's actually good. LG has announced a new range of Bluetooth speakers made in collaboration with will.i.am and they've surprised TechRadar's Managing Editor of Entertainment by offering "big, beautiful sound and a smart design".
The new xboom speakers are a range coming in different sizes, but the star (to our ears) was the LG xboom Stage 301 (above) which is designed like the stage speakers you see at concerts. It can also sit on a stand, so you can use it with a mic for karaoke, busking or just as a big party speaker.
In our demo we found it delivered "really full bass that felt suitably deep but not overwhelming at all, and with tons of space for the rest of the music to leap out at you". You can read our full report on the whole range below.
- Read the full story: I heard LG's new speakers made with will.i.am, and I kind of love them
Nvidia reveals the planet's most powerful consumer graphics card
It wasn't exactly a surprise after months of leaks and speculation, but Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in perhaps his finest leather jacket so far) has finally revealed the RTX 5000 series graphics cards at CES 2025 – and put AMD and Intel firmly in the shade.
As TechRadar's Computing Editor Christian Guyton noted, "it might not be called the Nvidia Titan RTX, but the RTX 5090 might as well be". The flagship card's specs are astounding and, frankly, so is the price at $1,999 (£1,999 / AU$4,039). Too much for a 'consumer' graphics card? Read our full report to make up your mind...
The 'greatest gadget we've seen at CES' so far?
It's a bold claim, but TechRadar's Homes Editor Ruth Hamilton makes a strong case for the Switchbot K20+Pro being the finest thing, in pure gadget terms, we've seen from CES 2025. It is, after all, a vacuum that can clean your floors, but also act as your air purifier, security camera and sandwich deliverer.
Like the SwitchBot K10+ Pro, this new model is a Lidar-powered modular bot that can have different SwitchBot appliances stacked on top of it. That means you can add a security camera, fan or a clip-on tray to deliver you anything up to 8kg in weight. It's been a long time coming, but a Jetsons-style home robot could finally be close...
Eyes-on with Samsung's new The Frame Pro TV
We've always been a little ambivalent about Samsung's popular The Frame TVs at TechRadar, but that could soon change. Our resident TV expert Matt Bolton has just seen a demo of the The Frame Pro mini-LED TV at CES 2025 and says "the new screen is a total game-changer".
When compared to the classic The Frame model, the difference is apparently "night and day" due to the inclusion of the company's Neo QLED mini-LED tech and local dimming, which improves realism and means the "colors are massively richer and bold".
I saw The Frame Pro in action next to a regular 2024 The Frame TV, and the difference is staggering. We've always had a slightly cool relationship with The Frame TVs here on TechRadar, because they're wildly popular and we understand why people like them, but it always rankled that they used such mediocre image tech.
- Read the full story: I saw Samsung's new The Frame Pro mini-LED TV, and it's whole new work of art
First look: LG C5 OLED TV
LG's new mid-range C5 OLED TV wasn't given the fanfare of its G5 and M5 flagship TVs, but TechRadar's Matt Bolteon (Managing Editor, Entertainment) managed to track it down for a demo. And if you're in the market for well-priced panel in 2025, it's shaping up very nicely.
There's no pricing for it yet (and that'll be key), but it'll effectively be an LG C4 with improved processing, a slightly brighter display, and new webOS features. We've called it "another great-looking set" – to find out why, check out our full report from the show floor below.
- Read the full story: I saw the LG C5 OLED TV in action, and success here will be all about the price