A 750Hz gaming monitor has come out of nowhere at CES 2025 – but I’m getting a bit sick of this refresh rate one-upmanship

Koorui G7 monitor has been demoed on the show floor at CES 2025

It uses a TN panel (rather than IPS) to hit that 750Hz refresh rate

It also offers a 0.5ms response time and more impressive color accuracy than expected with a TN screen

CES 2025 has witnessed a clutch of announcements for gaming monitors that push super-high refresh rates, and we have a new champion on the Hertz battlefield – a 750Hz screen, no less.

This is the Koorui G7 which is being aired at CES as a 24.5-inch Full HD gaming monitor with a refresh rate of 750Hz coupled with a 0.5ms response time.

Koorui, a Chinese vendor you may not have heard of – but will likely be hearing more about – already has quite a number of compellingly priced gaming monitors out there, although naturally, a 750Hz screen won’t come cheap.

The company actually announced the Koorui G7 before CES, but we’ve just got a glimpse of it on the show floor courtesy of a video uploaded to the firm’s YouTube channel – check it out below (you get a brief look at the G7 at the start of the clip – hit the pause button).

Aside from the 750Hz refresh rate, other key specs of the G7 include HDR400 support and 95% DCI-P3 coverage, the latter being impressive seeing as this is a TN panel. Typically, color representation is a weak point of TN compared to IPS (which most monitors still are these days), so it seems Koorui is trying to make sure that the G7 doesn’t fall (too) flat in this respect. (TN panels are a strong choice for gaming monitors due to their inherently fast response times and ability to hit high refresh rates, as we certainly see here – but not their color accuracy, vibrance, or viewing angles).

The Koorui G7 comes with all the usual trimmings, such as a low blue light mode, flicker-free tech, and ergonomics that include height adjustment, tilt and swivel. You’ll also get three HDMI 2.1 ports alongside a DisplayPort 1.4 connector.

Koorui is part of HKC, a display giant over in China, and it’s expected that this monitor will be released at some stage in 2025 (at least in Asia – and hopefully elsewhere around the world, too).

Analysis: Refreshingly pointless?

We’ve already seen new 600Hz monitors at CES 2025 (from MSI and BenQ) which equal the existing 600Hz effort from Acer, the Nitro XV240 F6, a monitor that’s now out in China, and will come to the US and Europe soon.

However, those panels have already been outgunned by this 750Hz effort, and by a long way. The obvious question, though, with these kind of high-end gaming monitors is: how far do we need to go with colossal refresh rates? Isn’t 750Hz getting silly?

Well, we’ve argued in the past that 600Hz is getting into rather ridiculous territory, so 750Hz most certainly is. Will the difference between 600Hz and 750Hz even be noticeable to the average human eye? It won’t, frankly, and as you climb further up the high refresh rate ladder, towards the dizzying heights of 1000Hz (that’ll happen soon enough, no doubt), there are very much diminishing returns.

These displays are really for the top level of competitive gamers out there. For starters, you need to be able to afford a gaming PC to push 600 or 750 frames per second to match that refresh rate (and do so consistently – or ideally as a baseline, even). And even with the less demanding esports titles like Counter-Strike 2 or Valorant, which are made to run smoothly and slickly by keeping the visuals relatively tame, that’s a tricky ask for anything less than a fully-tooled-up hyper-expensive gaming PC.

It is perhaps true that the most skilled pro gamers out there might be able to discern a difference in, say, a 500Hz panel (which OLEDs are now reaching, incidentally) versus a 600Hz or 750Hz monitor. That’d be in terms of the feel of the gameplay – thanks to the smoother and more consistent delivery of frames (better frame time) provided by a superfast refresh rate display. But us mere mortals are not going to perceive this ever-so-slightly steadier nature of a refresh rate beast of a screen.

Still, big numbers are always fun to see, and you can bet on bigger numbers in the not so distant future, no doubt. It’s very much worth remembering, though, that there’s a lot more to a monitor than its refresh rate. I’ll be interested to see how the image quality pans out on this TN panel from Koorui – to find out if this is more of a PR exercise, or a genuinely great gaming screen (for those few who might need it, and can afford it).

