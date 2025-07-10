Gamers, I've been truly captivated by OLED ultrawide gaming monitors, and I can never go back to regular LED monitors. They arguably provide the most immersive visual experiences for games, and that's exactly why this deal might be the Amazon Prime Day showstopper.

The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 super ultrawide gaming monitor is now available for $899.99 (previously $1,599.99) on Amazon in the US. It's also available for £937 (previously £1,299.99) on Amazon in the UK, so US and UK folks are eating good this Prime Day.

With a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and a QD-OLED panel, it's a monitor that has me tempted to splurge again before Prime Day ends. I've been using my Alienware AW3423DWF OLED ultrawide monitor for years, and I figured it may be time to step up immersion another notch.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 deals in your region!

Today's best Amazon Prime Day Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 deal in the US

Save 44% Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: was $1,599.99 now $899.99 at Amazon The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is one of the best gaming monitors on the market, adhering to increased immersion while gaming, thanks to its QD-OLED panel, 240Hz refresh rate, and 49-inch display size. At $899.99, it's a very hard deal to turn down.

Today's best Amazon Prime Day Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 deal in the UK

Save 28% Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: was £1,299.99 now £937 at Amazon In your favorite games, the world is yours, thanks to the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 super ultrawide gaming monitor. Its QD-OLED panel is a godsend for gaming, as it provides phenomenal deep black levels, with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, taking your enjoyment to the next level.

I don't think there's much that needs to be said about this display. It's simple; go and buy it, and you can thank me later.

While I understand 4K monitors (especially OLED) provide sublime image quality, the expanded point of view you get from a super ultrawide at a 32:9 aspect ratio is undefeated. The 5120x1440 resolution is still fantastic without OLED, but when you pair the two together, it's a pathway to visual greatness.

Honestly, at $899 / £937, what else could you possibly ask for? It's nearly half price in the US with a $700 discount, and there's only a day left till Amazon Prime Day comes to an end. This may be your last chance...