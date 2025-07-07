Transform your PC setup with this early Prime Day deal – the Alienware AW3423DWF falls to its lowest price in months

Amazon Prime Day isn't quite here yet, but that isn't stopping Alienware from getting ahead of the curve and dropping some solid deals – and one of the best is on the Alienware AW3423DWF Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor, which is down to its lowest price in months at just $649.99 (was $779) at Amazon.

If you've been looking to upgrade your monitor to match your PC, this is a great chance to snag an early Amazon Prime Day deal – especially if you love curved displays like I do. It makes getting immersed in the game so much easier, since you're always in the center of the action instead of craning your neck from side to side on a flat display.

Not to mention the ridiculous competitive specs the AW3423DWF brings to the table for the price point.

Alienware AW3423DWF Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: was $779 now $649.99 at Amazon The 34-inch Alienware AW3423DWF Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor has it all. It features a curved panel to pull you into the action, a ludicrous 0.01 MS response time paired with a 165Hz refresh rate for precise plays, DisplayHDR True Black 400 and Quantum-Dot OLED for vibrant colors and deep blacks, and even a welcome array of ports for your speakers and peripherals. All for the lowest price in months at just $649.99.

Alienware's AW3423DWF... at this price? Now that's a good deal.

When it comes to gaming monitors, I look to check off a few boxes before making my decision. 60fps is great and all, but I need at least 120Hz nowadays. After seeing the difference a higher refresh rate makes in competitive games like Rocket League and Counter-Strike 2, I ain't goin' back. At 165Hz, the AW3423DWF definitely ticks that box.

Next, I want OLED. VA and IPS panels definitely have their place in the world of gaming monitors, but similarly to the high-refresh-rate argument, they're just not the same once you've seen what OLED can do. The AW3423DWF goes one step further with QD-OLED, providing even more vibrant colors and deep true blacks. Check.

Lastly, I want it to be adjustable. There's nothing worse than a rigid monitor stand that you just can't get to a comfortable position. It throws your whole setup off. The Alienware AW3423DWF offers height, tilt, and swivel adjustments, so you can get that curved display just where you want it. That's three for three.

Since this is the lowest price it's been in months, I doubt it'll drop much lower than this. If you've been meaning to upgrade your monitor, get one while you still can!