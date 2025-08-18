Get your website up and running with 10% off Squarespace website builder

From its early do-it-yourself days to current AI-powered bells and whistles, Squarespace was always at the top of the game when it comes to website building.

One of the best website builders in the market, this tool makes it easy for everyone, from aspiring bloggers and small businesses to billion-dollar enterprises, to build elegant and high-performing websites.

To top it off, Squarespace is rather affordable, but the deal gets even better as right now, you can get 10% off any Squarespace subscription.

Save 10% Squarespace is offering TechRadar readers a 10% discount With Squarespace, you get every ingredient at your disposal to cook up a stylish website, from loads of beautiful, mobile-optimized templates designed for your industry to an intuitive interface and 24/7 support. If you want to spice things up, the Business and upper plans come with premium design blocks and advanced analytics. Just pick your plan at Squarespace and use the code TECHRADAR10 at checkout to save. Read more ▼

Why we recommend Squarespace

The short answer would be because Squarespace is a great all-arounder, but that wouldn’t do it justice.

As we discussed in our Squarespace review, the platform provides you with a free custom domain, built-in SSL, and advanced SEO tools.

From the get-go, the platform equips you with everything you need to create a stunning website, even if you don't know how to code. It features beautiful templates, a fantastic AI website builder, powerful ecommerce tools (like payments, marketing features, and analytics), along with seamless integrations with other services.

From its humble beginnings as a tool made for bloggers, Squarespace has grown into a product suitable for almost any type of business.

It's also pretty easy on the wallet, with its cheapest plan costing just $16/month when you pay annually. Best of all, you can try it out with a 14-day free trial.