No storefront needed — get paid via DMs and QR codes with Squarespace’s new tool

Squarespace launched Pay Links, letting freelancers and small businesses share secure payment URLs anywhere

The feature is free across all plans, supporting retainers, bookings, tips, and final payments

You can use the tool, even if you don't have a storefront

Website builder platform Squarespace just introduced a new feature that allows freelancers, solopreneurs, and small businesses to get paid more easily, even if they don’t have an online storefront.

Called Pay Links, the tool enables users to create dedicated URLs for payment, which can then be shared across a myriad of different platforms - via text, social media, QR codes, or even embedded as links on websites.

“For small businesses and solopreneurs juggling seasonal demands, getting paid should be effortless,” Squarespace said in a press release. “Pay Links offer a fast way to collect payments with professional, branded design, built-in security, and integrated tools for tracking and analytics.”

The company expects the new feature to come in especially handy for entrepreneurs and small business owners selling their time and expertise, such as consultants, coaches, interior designers, and photographers. With Pay Links, they can receive everything from retainers to bookings, final payments, and tips.

All Squarespace users get to use Pay Links for free, without any limitations, the company confirmed.



The feature can be accessed through the Squarespace merchant dashboard, once connected to a payment processor. Squarespace’s suite of financial tools also includes invoicing, tap-to-pay on mobile, access to capital financing, and instant payouts.

Pay Links is just a tiny drop in a sea of updates Squarespace delivered this year. In early October, the company announced a host of new tools and features (63 to be exact), including several essential improvements that bring Squarespace in line with leading competitors.

As is custom in 2025, AI is front and center of these updates, with features such as Blueprint AI (Squarespace’s AI website builder) and Beacon AI (“your new business partner across the Squarespace platform”). There are also new abilities to animate and transform blocks, create different layouts for mobile, and import external font styles.

More updates to marketing tools, domains, and donation features have all been made. You can find full details in Squarespace’s Refresh 2025 roundup.

