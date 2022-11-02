Best free logo designer in 2022

The best free logo designers let you brand your business with your own inimitable style - whatever your budget.

Today’s marketplace has never been more competitive. That means, with so many businesses and entrepreneurs competing for attention, rising above the crowd has never been more important. And the best logo designers offer one of the best ways to effortlessly build a recognizable online presence.

A great logo needs to be simple and memorable. It should strike the right impression, cultivate the right emotions, and be reflective of your company’s values. Think of McDonald’s playful Golden Arches or Apple’s professionally creative fruit-based logo. You can picture them instantly. You know what these firms stand for.

But you don’t need access to the best graphic design software and online Photoshop courses to design a logo that's uniquely yours.

We’ve tested the best free logo designers and logo makers to help you find the one that fits your brand vision, your creative workflow, and your budget.

Show off your artistic side - we’ve been testing out the best free drawing software

The best free logo designers 2022

(Image credit: Canva)

Canva has long been the favored design tool for marketing teams. The Canva design app itself is excellent, and Canva Video is tailor-made for cutting quick clips for social media.

Canva Logo Maker is a separate online logo designer (you can find it on the Canva homepage under ‘Design spotlight’). So long as you know how to drag-and-drop or click the mouse, you’ll be able to design a professional logo using this tool.

Operationally, it’s identical to the main Canva tool. You start with a blank canvas, which can be populated with pre-built templates or built from scratch using the stock graphics library. You can then modify each element - image, text, font, color, size, and so on - until the logo matches your concept. Overall, it offers a significant amount of control over your designs.

Canva Logo Maker is completely free to use - but if you’re expanding your visual asset library, the Pro and Enterprise subscription plans pack in more assets and useful tools like the branding toolkit for a consistent brand identity.

Read our full Canva Logo Maker review

(Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe Express (or Adobe Creative Cloud Express ) has received some much-needed love from the creative apps firm - perhaps worried that Canva was parking tanks on its lawn.

Like Canva, the platform offers a range of design tools, from the Adobe Express online video editor to a photo editor. And one of the best free logo designers out there - you don’t even need any design skill to work it.

When you first launch the browser-based tool, you’re prompted to give a few details: your industry, your business name, your slogan.You’re then asked to select a style that suits you - it’s a limited choice, but covers the basics. Pick a simple icon from the stock library, and you’re done. After a second or two, the tool serves up a selection of AI-created logo designs.

It’s all very user-friendly, chiefly because Adobe’s logo creator does the hard work. You’re free to tweak the design’s color and text and download the ready-made logo.

Hit ‘Customize more’ and you’re whisked into the Adobe Express design app to edit your logo further. This works more or less identically to Canva, albeit with additional design tools. And, like Canva, a Creative Cloud Express subscription unlocks more stock assets, tools, and a branding toolkit.

Read our full Adobe Express Logo Creator review

(Image credit: Shopify)

3. Hatchful Logo Maker Best free logo maker for beginners Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great for beginners + Built with ecommerce businesses in mind + Free high-resolution downloads Reasons to avoid - Limited customization options

Hatchful is a free logo maker from Shopify - so it’s primarily built for those who just want to concentrate on running their ecommerce businesses.

It’s one of the best free logo designers for creating iconic designs in seconds in part because, like Adobe, it uses prompts to create templated logos. Unlike Adobe, however, you’re given a lot more choice over styles and business space - and the interface is a lot more playful, too.

You’ll start by defining your industry, a brand aesthetic, and entering the company name and strapline. After this, you’re asked where the logo will be used. This is great if you’re unsure about choosing the right image dimensions and resolutions (a pixelated graphic is all-round bad for business). You can choose websites, social media, even physical stores.

In a split-second, Hatchful delivers a ton of potential options. Keep scrolling and the logos keep coming. Once you’ve found one that most closely mirrors your idea, you can edit the logo. You can modify or switch out every element, but the level of control and customization is lacking here compared to other free logo makers.

At the end of the design process, download the logo pack - it’ll include properly sized assets for all chosen uses, such as a favicon for your website, and banners for social media.

Read our full Hatchful logo maker review

(Image credit: DesignEvo)

4. DesignEvo Free Logo Maker Best free logo designer for fast designs Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Simple to use + Versatile editing tools + Good-sized asset library Reasons to avoid - Free logo downloads are low-resolution

DesignEvo’s free logo maker instantly lets you choose between using a template or designing your logo from scratch - so, it easily caters to professional designers and beginners alike.

If you opt for a template, you’ll start by selecting the category that best fits your business. Templates are basic, with an icon, a name, and a slogan. Once you select a logo, though, you can then find similar designs or customize the existing one.

From here, the process is the same as starting from scratch. You’re launched into the online design tool, where you can modify each element, while adding fresh icons, text, and shapes. Backgrounds can also be changed to match your company colors.

It’s all very Canva-lite in its approach - there are no image uploads, for example - but that’s no bad thing. For anyone looking for a quick way to create a bespoke logo, DesignEvo offers the best of both worlds.

The tool caps free logo designs to a low-res 300px file that needs copyright attribution. For high-resolution files and more creative options, there are two one-off purchases, depending on what you need.

Read our full DesignEvo logo maker review

(Image credit: Ucraft)

5. Ucraft free logo maker Best for website builders Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Like a simplified Canva + Streamlined designing experience Reasons to avoid - Free logos capped at 600px

From the team behind the excellent Ucraft website builder comes one of the best free logo designers for businesses. The interface is clean and modern, while the design process is as streamlined as it can be.

Think of Ucraft’s logo maker as a super-simple version of Canva. Categories are limited to Icons, Text, and Shapes, which is ideal if you want a very streamlined logo. But if you have the time and the skill, you should be able to create a complex logo that works for you.

Ultimately, Ucraft offers a very basic free logo maker - but it’s also very easy to use. Best of all, unlike automatic logo generators, you have scope for unique creations. So, it’s a question of trade-offs.

On the free tier, you can download a 600px PNG file. For a high-resolution SVG, you’ll need to purchase the file outright for a one-off fee. That pricing model will suit some budgets better than on-going subscription costs.

(Image credit: VistaCreate)

6. VistaCreate free logo maker Best free logo maker for basic designs Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Simple interface + Great for designing from scratch + Plenty of useful tools and options Reasons to avoid - May be daunting for first-timers

VistaCreate is a browser-based logo maker that sees you input business information - name, industry, slogan, just like most of the best free logo designers. Select an icon, choose where you’ll use your logo, and the platform produces a series of logos that match your criteria.

As in other free logo makers, you can quickly tweak the color of the templated design, or opt to customize further. You’d think this would open the design in the main VistaCreate app - which is essentially a Canva clone. It doesn’t. Instead, you can make smaller changes before committing to the design and downloading it.

The finished article is imported into your VistaCreate library. But you can’t make additional edits to each element. It’s a baffling choice. However, the logo packs, similar to Hatchful, are a welcome touch.

VistaCreate is great for designers on a budget, and even includes a brand kit for free. The Pro subscription adds more creative assets and tools, extra cloud storage, and support for teams.

Read our full VistaCreate logo maker review

How to choose the best free logo designer When you’re choosing which free logo designer is best, first look for the tool that best matches your skill-level. You can easily create designs with any of the free logo makers we’ve tested - but some, like Canva and Adobe Express offer a lot more control over your artwork. On the other hand, automatic logo generators will build your logo for you with next to no input (or design knowledge) needed. Also consider where and how you’ll be using your logo. Hatchful and VistaCreate both offer logo packs. So, instead of defining dimensions before you begin, you can quickly create a logo and let the tool generate properly sized assets for different platforms. It’s important to check your budget. While the best free logo designers are genuinely free, most offer premium upgrades for extra assets and tools. Others limit the viability of your free logo design by restricting its size. If you’re intending to produce a professional logo, or regularly create assets, upgrading may be worthwhile. Finally, select the tool that best matches your creative workflow. The results will be even better than you imagine.

How we test the best free logo designers When we test the best free logo designers, the first thing we check is that the tool is actually free - no hidden charges, surprise subscriptions, or required credit card details. Any paid-for extras must be highlighted and where restrictions are built into the free version, we’ll note them. We assess the user interface and experience - the best free logo makers should be simple to use, and any advanced practices should be clearly documented. Most follow the same overall layout, so if you’re familiar with one, you’ll find it easier to try another. We also evaluate asset libraries. These are essential for producing logos like no other, and the more graphics, free stock images (and even stock videos ), and fonts available, the better. See how we test, review, and rate on TechRadar .