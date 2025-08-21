Security researchers found that a popular free Chrome VPN extension has been stealthily taking screenshots of every website its users visit

FreeVPN.One boasts over 100,000 downloads and Google's "Verified" and "Featured" badges

Once limited to VPN functionality, the extension's later updates were designed not for privacy, but to evade detection

A popular Chrome VPN extension has been found to spy on its over 100,000 users.

Koi Security published an extensive report, warning users that instead of protecting their data as the best VPN apps should do, FreeVPN.One takes screenshots of every single website they visit.

FreeVPN.One is a free VPN extension that managed to obtain two badges from the Google Chrome Store, supposedly to further assure users of its security. Unfortunately, those badges might have been mistakenly awarded.