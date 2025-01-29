The end of fake VPNs? Google Play Store now shows which VPNs are secure enough to be trusted

The Google Play Store has just introduced a new way for VPN providers to show they offer secure and trustworthy services – a "Verified" badge.

The new badge is designed to highlight consumer-facing VPN apps "that prioritize user privacy and safety," the Big Tech giant explains in a blog post. The goal is to help users make more informed choices about the VPN apps they download and use.

Google's new badge will be displayed on the VPN app's details page and in search results as a guarantee the virtual private network (VPN) service meets Google's safety standards.

How to get Google's "Verified" badge

"Earning the VPN badge isn't just about checking a box – it's proof that your VPN app invests in app safety," said Google, pointing out how the verification label will help providers stand out in a crowded VPN market.

To be eligible for the new verification badge, VPN providers need to complete a Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA) Level 2 validation. This is essentially an evaluation of the app's security.

VPN apps must also have at least 10,000 installs and 250 reviews. They also require an "organization developer" account type and to be published on Google for at least 90 days to qualify.

Eligible app developers must also submit information on how they collect user data and opt into independent security reviews.

While other factors contribute to the evaluation, Google explains, fulfilling these requirements "significantly increases" the chances of getting the VPN Verified badge.

"In a market where trust is key, this badge not only provides reassurance to customers, but also highlights the integrity of developers committed to delivering secure and reliable products," commented NordVPN to Google. (Image credit: Google)

Google's initiative comes as a very much-needed move. Increasingly more instances have proven downloading a legitimate VPN app from the internet isn't enough to be safe.

At the beginning of the month, for example, Google warned of legit VPN apps being used as a backdoor to infect devices with malware.

VPN downloads have also increased across the US lately to evade age verification laws and temporary blocks enforced on TikTok.

Some of the best VPN apps have already received a verification badge. These include TechRadar's top pick NordVPN, Hide.me, and Aloha Browser.

Google's new Verified badge adds to Google's ongoing commitment to better transparency and security in its App Store. These include the privacy labels rolled out in 2022 and the independent security review banners introduced the year after.