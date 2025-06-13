These free VPNs may have ties to China’s military – and they are still hidden in Apple and Google app stores

New research found that Apple and Google keep offering VPN apps without revealing their Chinese ownership

At least five may have ties with a Shanghai-based firm believed to have links with the Chinese military

Experts first uncovered this threat in April 2025

At least 17 China-linked free VPN apps may still be hidden in Apple and Google app stores, and big tech could be making a profit – as revealed by new research.

In April, experts at Tech Transparency Project (TTP) first uncovered that millions of free VPN users across 20 apps may have sent their data to China without knowing it. Five of these were reported to have ties with Qihoo 360, a Shanghai-based firm believed to have links with the Chinese military.

Now, about six weeks later, TTP researchers have found that most of these VPNs are still available in the US Apple and Google app stores. They also said to have found evidence that Apple and Google may also be profiting from these apps.

Which are the free VPNs affected?

(Image credit: Geralt / Pixabay)

TTP's initial report found that more than 20 of the top 100 free VPNs available on the US Apple App Store had undisclosed ties with China.

Five of these apps (Turbo VPN, VPN Proxy Master, Thunder VPN, Snap VPN, and Signal Secure VPN) are reportedly linked with Qihoo 360 – a company the US sanctioned on national security grounds for its alleged ties with the Chinese military in June 2020.

While the best VPN services promise to boost online privacy and work with strict no-log policies, Chinese-owned VPNs are subjected to stricter data retention rules and can be forced to share user data with the government upon request.

After another check in May, an update to the report claims that, despite some of these being quitely removed, "two other apps linked to Qihoo 360 – Turbo VPN and VPN Proxy Master – remained available in the US Apple App Store, along with 11 other Chinese-owned apps identified in TTP’s report."

The latter are X-VPN, Ostrich VPN, VPNIFY, VPN Proxy OvpnSpider, WireVPN - Fast VPN & Proxy, Now VPN, Speedy Quark VPN, Best VPN Proxy AppVPN, HulaVPN, and Pearl VPN.

NEW: Apple and Google’s app stores continue to offer VPNs that are surreptitiously owned by Chinese companies, over 6 weeks after TTP first identified them.The latest findings also show Apple and Google may be profiting from these apps by taking a cut of subscription revenue. pic.twitter.com/fGzvBhPtOwJune 12, 2025

Researchers also found that the Google Play Store in the US offered 11 free VPN apps with shady Chinese ownership, which include four Qihoo 360-connected services (Turbo VPN, VPN Proxy Master, Snap VPN, and Signal Secure VPN).

The other are X-VPN, Speedy Quark VPN, VPNIFY, Ostrich VPN, VPN Proxy OvpnSpider, HulaVPN, and VPNProxy AppVPN.

Not only that, though. During TTP’s May spot check, researchers noticed that some of the VPNs listed as free in the app stores offer in-app purchases on top.

"That means Apple and Google may be profiting from these Chinese-owned VPNs when Americans pay for subscriptions or other add-ons," the new report reads.

On the Google Play Store, some of the Chinese-owned VPNs also come with a banner saying they contain advertisements.

Turbo VPN was one of the several Chinese-owned VPNs TTP researchers found to contain ads in the US Google Play – TTP took this screenshot in May 8, 2025 (Image credit: Tech Transparency Project (TTP))

TTP said that Apple, Google, Qihoo 360, and most of the listed developers of the apps did not respond to their request for comment.

TechRadar approached both Google and Apple for a comment.

Apple told TechRadar the company has some strict guidelines in place for VPN app developers, including not using, or disclosing any data for any purpose to third parties. Yet, Apple said it doesn't limit app distribution based on where the provider is based.

We are still waiting for a response from Google at the time of publication.

We can confirm that the China-linked VPN apps are also available in the UK's official app stores, and that's likely other markets are also affected.

If you are looking for a trustworthy free VPN service, we recommend you check our dedicated guide here. Today's top recommendations are Privado VPN and Proton VPN.