Exclusive: Hasbro's next Star Wars HasLab project is a massive, detailed LAAT/I ship from 'The Clone Wars' – here's your first look

Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Vintage Collection has been home to many iconic venues, characters, and vessels from the ever-expanding universe. But for San Diego Comic Con 2025, it’s safe to say that the Hasbro team has taken things up another notch, especially if you’re a fan of the Clone Wars.

And as someone who has loved the show, which you can stream on Disney+, the latest Star Wars HasLab fits the bill. Hasbro just revealed the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection LAAT/I Gunship, which lands as a highly detailed and fairly massive set – it’s 28-inches long and 10.6-inch tall when not on the stand – and if it reaches 8,000 backers before the funding period is over, it’ll ship in in Fall of 2026 (think September, October or November).

The LAAT/I Gunship is a pivotal vessel that played a significant role in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, as well as the Clone Wars series. It’s arriving today with an estimated MSRP of $449.99 and is up for funding on Hasbro Pulse right now – that window for funding closes on September 8, 2025, if you’re interested in making it happen.

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

Speaking to TechRadar, Chris Reiff, Hasbro’s Product Design Manager on Star Wars, told us that "The Petranaki Arena rescue scene in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones is a memorable highlight of the prequel trilogy, and we wanted to honor that moment with a HasLab project that would be a standout piece for collectors."

It really goes back to just how recognizable the ship is, especially in the white and red color scheme. Hasbro did strive, and hit a movie-accurate design from Star Wars Episode II as well.

Here, the LAAT/I features two stand options – one that puts it in flight and one for hovering, allowing Clone Troopers to pop out. To fit the size and scale here, two 3.75-inch Clone Trooper Pilot figures are included. These boast yellow helmet decorations, and each comes with two blaster rifles. You can place these in the cockpit or have them hanging out the side.

If more backer tiers are hit for the project on HasLab, there is the chance of unlocking Coleman Trebor (10,000), Saesee Tiin with a lightsaber (12,000), or Zabrak Jedi Agen Kolar (14,000).

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

There’s also a ton of details on the ship itself, including missile launchers up-top and under the wings, a fully operable rear-hinge for boarding, a fully designed interior, interchangeable front panels, and optional side panels. You’ll even find hidden storage behind the cockpit.

As is the trend for Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Vintage Collection, the design team conducted extensive research here. Rieff told us, “It’s been a fantastic experience researching and incorporating the latest details shared from our partners at Disney and Lucasfilm to bring this HasLab dream project to life.” The design team here actually worked with Lucas Film to access some upgraded design files from The Mandalorian, as the gunship is featured in a few scenes.

If you’ve been waiting for Hasbro to usher in a Vintage Collection style of the LAAT/I Gunship, or simply wanted a new drop in the series, this one is up for backing on HasLab now. The funding period runs from July 25, 2025, through September 8, 2025, and will need 8,000 backers to be produced.

Assuming that is met, Hasbro expects this project to arrive in Fall 2026, meaning that if you back it, you can expect the LAAT/I Gunship to land with you by then. You can see a gallery of the ship up close below.

