Australia vs British & Irish Lions: How to watch 2nd Test live online from anywhere

Australia vs Lions – Saturday, July 26, 11am BST / 6am ET / 8pm AEST

The Australia vs British & Irish Lions live stream of the 2nd Test sees the Lions going in for the kill while the Wallabies try as they might to bounce back from the loss they incurred last week.

19-27 probably doesn't reflect the relative comfort in which Andy Farrell's tourists took a 1-0 lead in Brisbane. They were superior in pretty much every area of the field, with Sione Tuipulotu, Tom Curry and Dan Sheehan crossing the line and Finn Russell adding 11 points with the boot. Tuipulotu misses Saturday's match at the MCG through injury, with Bundee Aki coming into the midfield. Ollie Chessum and Andrew Porter also come in, with Owen Farrell making it to the bench.

The Aussies will need to harness the memory of their one-point 2nd Test win in Melbourne 12 years ago as they look to square things up in the series. Coach Joe Schmidt will hope that the timely return of influential forwards Will Skelton and Rob Valetini will make a difference, while hooker Dave Porecki also starts.

Read on for our guide on where to see Australia vs Lions live streams of the 2nd Test online, on TV and potentially for free, and watch British & Irish Lions tour games wherever you are.

Watch Australia vs British & Irish Lions 2nd Test for FREE

In Australia, all three Wallabies vs Lions Test matches are free to stream on the 9Now streaming platform and app.

And for North America-based rugby fans, you can live stream the game for free thanks to the free Paramount Plus trial in the US.

What if you're overseas when the game's on? Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere. Instructions below...

How to watch any Australia vs Lions live stream from anywhere

How to watch Australia vs British & Irish Lions 2nd Test live streams in the US

CBS's streaming service Paramount Plus is the place to catch the Lions Tests against Australia in the US.

Not yet a subscriber? Paramount Plus costs from $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year. And if you've never used the service before you can take advantage of a FREE 1-week trial.

The Paramount Plus app is available through Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, Xbox One and Series X, and Xfinity Flex.

If you're traveling abroad and struggling to connect to your Paramount Plus account, don't worry, a VPN will smooth out any issues. We recommend NordVPN – more details and a great discount above.

How to watch Australia vs British & Irish Lions 2nd Test live streams in the UK

All games of the British & Irish Lions tour are being shown on Sky Sports in the UK, including the 2nd Lions vs Australia Test. Sky TV subscribers can tune in on Sky Sports' Main Event and Action channels.

Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass or £34.99 monthly if you are looking to catch all of the games.

If you're travelling outside the UK then use a VPN to catch your Sky Go or Now streams.

How to watch Wallabies vs British & Irish Lions 2nd Test in Australia

As explained above, the three Wallabies vs Lions Test matches will be available on free-to-air Channel 9 and 9Now Down Under.

Want to watch in 4K? You can get coverage in glorious Ultra HD through Stan Sport – you'll need the Stan Premium base package for $22 and then an additional $12 for Stan Sport (so $37 in total).

Outside Australia for the Test matches? Get a VPN, and tune in for free on 9Now while you're away.

How to watch Australia vs British & Irish Lions 2nd Test live streams in Canada

Rugby fans in Canada can live stream the Australia vs British & Irish Lions 2nd Test on DAZN.

DAZN's rolling monthly plan costs $34.99, but you can currently get your first month FREE. A year's subscription costs $249.99, either by paying in one go up front or spreading over 10 payments of $24.99 each.

Australian resident visiting Canada? Simply use a VPN to watch the 9Now free stream as if you were back Down Under.

Can I follow the Australia vs British & Irish Lions on my mobile? Of course! Each of the major broadcasters has streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, the Sky Go app in the UK and 9Now in Australia. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key moments from the British & Irish Lions tour on the official social media channels on YouTube (@britishandirishlions) and Instagram (@britishandirishlions).

Australia vs Lions 2nd Test teams

Australia XV: Wright, Jorgensen, Suaalii, Ikitau, Potter, Lynagh, Gordon; Slipper, Porecki, Alaalatoa, Frost, Skelton, Valetini, McReight, Wilson

Replacements: Pollard, Bell, Robertson, Williams, Gleeson, Tizzano, McDermott, Donaldson

British & Irish Lions XV: Keenan, Freeman, Jones, Aki, Lowe, Russell, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Itoje (c), Chessum, Beirne, Curry, Conan

Replacements: Kelleher, Genge, Stuart, Ryan, Morgan, Mitchell, Farrell, Kinghorn