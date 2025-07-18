Australia vs British & Irish Lions: How to watch 1st Test live online from anywhere

Stream free on 9Now (AU)

Australia vs Lions – Saturday, July 19, 11am BST / 6am ET / 8pm AEST

The Australia vs British & Irish Lions live stream of the 1st Test sees the initial exchanges of the three-Test series with both sides looking to assert their authority from the off.

Since the disappointment of the warm-up loss to Argentina, it's been five wins from five for Andy Farrell's roaring Lions. Other than the recently arrived reinforcements, he's had ample chance to decide his best XV. It includes eight Irish, four English, three Scots and, controversially, not a single Welshman. Maro Itoje will lead them out, while Finn Russell will weave his magic from fly half.

Australian rugby union has been in the doldrums for a while now, and a narrow 21-18 win against Fiji last weekend won't have helped to build up much confidence in the Wallabies camp. In Joe Schmidt, however, they have a been-there-done-that coach who will try everything in his box of tricks to make a fast start in Saturday's 1st Test. As son of the legendary Michael, Tom Lynagh's name brings some prestige to the starting XV.

Read on for our guide on where to see Australia vs Lions live streams online, on TV and potentially for free and watch British & Irish Lions tour games wherever you are.

Watch Australia vs British & Irish Lions 1st Test for FREE

In Australia, all three Wallabies vs Lions Test matches are free to stream on the 9Now streaming platform and app.

And for US-based rugby fans, you can live stream the game thanks to the free Paramount Plus trial.

How to watch any Australia vs Lions live stream from anywhere

How to watch Australia vs British & Irish Lions 1st Test live streams in the US

CBS's streaming service Paramount Plus is the place to catch the Lions Tests against Australia.

Not yet a subscriber? Paramount Plus costs from $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year. And if you've never used the service before you can take advantage of a FREE 1-week trial.

The Paramount Plus app is available through Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, Xbox One and Series X, and Xfinity Flex.

How to watch Australia vs British & Irish Lions 1st Test live streams in the UK

All games of the British & Irish Lions tour are being shown on Sky Sports in the UK, including the 1st Lions vs Australia Test. Sky TV subscribers can tune in on Sky Sports' Main Event and Action channels.

Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass or £29.99 monthly if you are looking to catch all of the games.

How to watch Wallabies vs British & Irish Lions 1st Test in Australia

As explained above, the three Test matches will be available on free-to-air Channel 9 and 9Now Down Under.

Want to watch in 4K? You can get coverage in glorious Ultra HD through Stan Sport – you'll need the Stan Premium base package for $22 and then an additional $12 for Stan Sport (so $37 in total).

How to watch Australia vs British & Irish Lions 1st Test live streams in Canada

Rugby fans in Canada can live stream the Australia vs British & Irish Lions 1st Test on DAZN.

For a limited time, if you sign up for a 12-month contract and pay monthly, you'll pay $4.99 per month for your first two months and $24.99 per month thereafter, working out at $259.88 overall.

There's also a discount on the rolling monthly plan – down from $34.99 to $19.99. While the best value is still by paying for a whole year upfront for $249.99.

Australia vs Lions 1st Test XVs

Australia: Wright, Jorgensen, Suaalii, Ikitau, Potter, Lynagh, Gordon; Slipper, Faessler, Alaalatoa, Frost, Williams, De Crespigny, McReight, Wilson (c)

Replacements: Pollard, Bell, Robertson, Hooper, Tizzano, McDermott, Donaldson, Kellaway

British & Irish Lions: Keenan, Freeman, Jones, Tuipulotu, Lowe, Russell, Gibson-Park; Genge, Sheehan, Furlong, Itoje (c), McCarthy, Beirne, Curry, Conan.

Replacements: Kelleher, Porter, Stuart, Chessum, Earl, Mitchell, M Smith, Aki