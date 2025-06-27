Western Force vs Lions FREE streams: How to watch British & Irish Lions tour live online from anywhere

Stream free on RugbyPass TV (US)

Force vs Lions, Saturday, June 28, 11am BST / 6am ET / 8pm AEST

The Western Force vs British & Irish Lions live stream sees Andy Farrell's touring team looking to dust themselves down for the first official stop of their Australian tour following the close to defeat to Argentina last weekend.

Farrell is expected to ring the changes from the XV that lost in Dublin – including this game against the Western Force in Perth, he has five matches in which to work out his ideal combinations before the Test matches start. The likes of Finn Russell, James Lowe, Blair Kinghorn and Josh van der Flier were all absent last time and there will be much interest to see how they perform when they pull on the famous red jersey Down Under.

Much of the chat around the Western Force side in the lead up has been around whether their internationally capped players would be present. Farrell and his staff want a competitive game and were disgruntled to learn that a few key Wallabies would be protected from playing. That said, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Dylan Pietsch, Tom Robertson, Darcy Swain and Nic White have all been released to play this Saturday.

If the Lions squad can shake off their jetlag in time, this should be a great litmus test for how ready they are to take on Australia in a few weeks. So read on for our guide on where to see Western Force vs Lions live streams online, on TV and potentially for free and watch British & Irish Lions tour games wherever you are.

Watch Western Force vs British & Irish Lions for FREE

In the US, all the warm-up tour matches are free to stream on RugbyPass TV, including Lions vs Western Force.

All you need to do to watch the game online is sign up for a free account, using your name, email address and date of birth.

What if you're overseas when the game's on? Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere. Instructions below...

How to watch any Force vs Lions live stream from anywhere

How to watch Western Force vs British & Irish Lions live streams in the US

In the US, every British & Irish Lions tour match is on the free RugbyPass TV streaming service, including Western Force vs Lions.

As mentioned above, all of the seven games of the tour are exclusive to RugbyPass TV, which is completely free to use. All you need to do is create an account.

The Test matches against Australia are set to be shown on Paramount Plus.

Anybody on vacation outside the US can make use of NordVPN to catch the action on RugbyPass TV as if they were back in the States.

How to watch Western Force vs British & Irish Lions live streams in the UK

All 10 games of the British & Irish Lions tour are being shown on Sky Sports in the UK, including the Lions vs Western Force. Sky TV subscribers can tune in on Sky Sports' Main Event and Action channels.

Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly if you are looking to catch all of the games.

If you're travelling outside the UK then use a VPN to catch your Sky Sports or Now streams.

How to watch Western Force vs British & Irish Lions live streams in Australia

All 10 British & Irish Lions games are on Stan Sport, including this Western Force vs Lions game.

Prices start from $15 per month for the sport add-on, on top of a regular $12 Stan sub. If you want to watch the rugby in glorious 4K, you'll need the Stan Premium base package for $22 a month (so your total monthly price, including Stan Sport, would be $37).

The three Test matches will also be available on free-to-air Channel 9 and 9Now.

Outside Australia right now? Get a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch Western Force vs British & Irish Lions live streams in Canada

Rugby fans in Canada can live stream the Western Force vs British & Irish Lions tour match on DAZN.

For a limited time, if you sign up for a 12-month contract and pay monthly, you'll pay $4.99 per month for your first two months, and $24.99 per month thereafter, working out at $259.88 overall.

There's also a discount on the rolling monthly plan – down from $34.99 to $19.99. While the best value is still by paying for a whole year upfront for $249.99.

US resident visiting Canada? Simply use a VPN to watch the RugbyPass TV free stream from abroad.

Can I follow the Western Force vs British & Irish Lions on my mobile? Of course! Each of the major broadcasters has streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key moments from the British & Irish Lions tour on the official social media channels on YouTube (@britishandirishlions) and Instagram (@britishandirishlions).

Western Force vs Lions XV's

British and Irish Lions: Daly, Hansen, Ringrose, Tuipulotu, Lowe, Russell, Williams; Schoeman, Sheehan, Furlong, Cummings, McCarthy, Beirne, Van der Flier, Pollock

Replacements: Kelleher, Porter, Stuart, Chessum, Conan, Mitchell, Jones, M Smith

Western Force: Donaldson, Grealy, Proctor, Stewart, Pietsch, Harford, White (c), Ekuasi, Champion de Crespigny, Harris, Swain, Carter, Hoskins, Paenga-Amosa, Robertson

Replacements: Dolly, Pearce, Tauakipulu, Faifua, Prinsep, Robertson, Burey, Kuenzle