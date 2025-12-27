This year has been an absolutely unbelievable one for gaming. Just a few highlights include Donkey Kong’s long-awaited return to 3D, a Hollow Knight sequel that lived up to the hype, and a very French take on the Japanese role-playing game.

Speaking of JRPGs, there have been a whole lot of awesome titles released throughout 2025 – especially if we’re talking about remakes. I’ve personally reviewed and played through many of these, and now I’m here to share my undisputed favorites of the year. I’ve included everything from traditional turn-based entries to action-based adventures, with heavy hitters from the likes of Square Enix and Nihon Falcom.

Before we kick things off, it’s worth noting that I’m specifically ranking the best JRPGs that have been remade – not remastered. Sure, the lines can be blurred at times – more on that later – but titles such as Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army and Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster won’t be making an appearance here. We did love them, though! With that out of the way, let’s get into my top three picks.

3. Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles

(Image credit: SQUARE ENIX)

OK, this one straddles the line between remaster and remake, but I think there’s a big enough overhaul to consider it to be a member of the latter camp. With expertly enhanced visuals, full voice acting, and wonderful quality of life updates, Square Enix’s Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles feels like the definitive way to play one of the greatest tactical RPGs ever released.

Something that makes this game incredibly addictive – hence my decision to pour more than 60 hours into it on PS5 – is the iconic and wonderfully designed job system. This allows you to experiment with your units to optimize their skill set, adopt useful passive abilities, and ultimately, crush your opponents in battle. I spent hours upon hours tinkering with my team in order to make it through some of the game’s tough battles – there are a lot of those, by the way.

And the story? Well, it’s easily the most compelling and engaging out of every entry on this list. In a kingdom riddled with corruption, political instability, and inequality, you’ll take control of Ramza Beoulve, a young noble who is forced to navigate a war over Ivalice’s throne. With themes that cover class warfare and institutional power abuse, the narrative is both intricately layered and more timely than ever.

More generally, though, you’re getting brilliantly designed tactical combat, a wonderful score, and excellent performance from a true classic reborn. With all of that in mind, it’s no surprise that The Ivalice Chronicles won Best Sim / Strategy at The Game Awards 2025.

Read my full Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles review.

2. Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter

(Image credit: Nihon Falcom, GungHo)

If one game caught me off guard in 2025, it was certainly Nihon Falcom’s Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter. As someone who had no previous experience with this series, it proved to be the ultimate entry point. See, this is a ground-up remake of the very first part of the Trails story, and my oh my did it grab my attention.

This is an exemplary remake that offers both a high-octane action combat mode, alongside a more slow-paced turn-based approach. That variation makes for seriously engrossing gameplay, and the unique orbment system means you’ll have to carefully consider your approach to every battle.

Visually, this game is a delight as well. The original game, The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky, used chibi-style sprites in combat as well as cutscenes. But here, you’re presented with stunning 3D models overflowing with personality. Pair that with vibrant environments, natural-looking shadows, and excellent animations, and you’re looking at a real beauty.

Performance is also phenomenal, at least on the PS5 version I played, and there’s voice acting, a fantastic revised score, plus a modernized UI. With its intoxicating gameplay and twist-filled narrative, I’d consider this a must-play for fans of the JRPG genre. And with a remake of First Chapter’s sequel coming in Fall 2026, there’s no better time to play!

Read my full Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter review.

1. Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake

(Image credit: ARMOR PROJECT / BIRD STUDIO / SPIKE CHUNSOFT / SQUARE ENIX)

Was it ever in doubt? Square Enix and Artdink’s remake of Dragon Quest I & II is an outrageously good revival of two pioneering JRPG titles. Honestly, with the exception of our game of the year, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, I think this is the most fun I've had with any title all year.

So, what’s so special about this game? First of all, the HD-2D graphics are absolutely stunning, with everything from detailed and faithful character sprites, incredible lighting, and polished environments immersing me entirely in this medieval-inspired fantasy world. The grandiose orchestral score is also among the best I’ve heard. It’s emotive, memorable, and perfectly suited to the epic adventures that await you.

On top of that, the amount of new content genuinely blew me away during my playthrough on Nintendo Switch 2. Both entries come with significantly expanded areas, stories, and dialogue, which results in a far more fleshed-out experience than the NES source material offers. Like the previous two inclusions, voice acting is here again, and it’s truly exceptional. There’s so much care and personality poured into every performance, making for so many entertaining and moving moments.

There’s more new stuff too, like Sigils, which grant ‘souped-up’ skills and scrolls for instantly learning fresh abilities. Updates like auto-saving make the punishing random encounters so much more manageable, and the inclusion of three difficulty modes means that Dragon Quest is welcoming to all, regardless of their knowledge of the series.

In the end, this effort stands as the perfect way to cap off the remade Erdrick Trilogy, following the success of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake – that one comes first, interestingly. The single-unit journey of Dragon Quest I is intimidating, challenging, but oh-so satisfying. At the same time, the now four-member adventure of Dragon Quest II is gripping, expansive, and unforgettable. If there’s one remake you play on this list, make it this one.

Read my full Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake review.

