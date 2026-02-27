I’m absolutely delighted to see Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen land on the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. I’m a long-time fan of the series, and have played the vast majority of entries, but this one has somehow passed me by. As a big Bellsprout fan, I’ve decided to go for LeafGreen this time out, and I can’t wait to start my journey.

Something that really excites me about this release is what it could signify for the future. Yes, I’m hoping that we could get even more classic Pokémon games on modern platforms now. After all, we got all of the Generation 1 and Generation 2 games on the 3DS, so surely we’re going to get more on the Switch, which recently became the best selling Nintendo console of all time.

I’ve compiled a list of the three Pokémon titles I’d love to see ported onto the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 – and believe me, there are some real fan favorites here. To be clear, this is merely aspirational – I’m not necessarily expecting any of these to appear on the eShop or Nintendo Switch Online… but that would be pretty great, wouldn’t it? Anyway, let’s get into my list.

1. Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire

(Image credit: Future / Nintendo)

With FireRed and LeafGreen already on Switch and Switch 2, why not continue our trip on the Gen 3 nostalgia train?

Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire launched back in 2002, and arguably delivered the best set of starters we’ve ever seen. I mean, Treecko is a seriously cool cucumber, Torchic is a cute lil’ mon that turns into a deadly humanoid chicken, and Mudkip is just an all-timer. Even beyond its starters, the Hoenn region has an excellent line-up of pocket monsters, including some personal favorties like Ludicolo, Kecleon, and Deoxys.

Ruby and Sapphire added some crucial features, such as natures, abilities, and even double battles. You’re welcome, competitive battlers. It also looked great on the Game Boy Advance, and ended up as the handheld’s best-selling game.

I know that a lot of fans have questioned the game’s slightly ridiculous story, where one evil team hopes to expand the amount of land on earth… and the other is vying to enlarge the sea. But as goofy as that is, are we really playing Pokémon for the story? Most of the time, I don’t think we are. Combine the scenic, ocean-heavy region design, awesome Pokédex, and addictive gameplay, and you’re looking at a game that’s well deserving of a Switch and Switch 2 port.

2. Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver

(Image credit: Future / Nintendo)

A lot of fans – me included – consider Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver to be among the very best that the series has to offer. In this remake, you get two regions to explore, some impeccable quality of life enhancements, and your Pokémon will even walk behind you. That really felt like a novelty at the time.

I also love some of the quirky stuff these games added, whether that be the Pokéathlon arena minigames or its Pokéwalker compatibility. For the uninitiated, the Pokéwalker was a real-world pedometer that also had minigames on, and enabled you to both catch Pokémon and deepen your friendship by walking with them. It blew my mind as a kid, and if it could be brought back in some way shape or form, that would make a port even more amazing.

HeartGold and SoulSilver came out in 2009, and had us return to the Johto region (and Kanto as well, if you beat the champion). It was a visually appealing double entry with a brilliant remade soundtrack and refined story, which kept it feeling fresh for long-time fans and newcomers alike. Oh, and even though Johto doesn't have the best Pokédex ever, I also like the starters a lot here too. Justice for Chikorita. Meganium really wasn’t that bad, people.

Sure, this was a DS release, so recreating the game’s dual screen formatting could prove to be a challenge, but perhaps there could be an option to cycle through the top display and touchscreen, or show both simultaneously. Regardless, I’d love to see Nintendo make it work.

3. Pokémon Black and White

(Image credit: Future / Nintendo)

I’ve saved the best ‘til last. Although a lot of fans have been begging both GameFreak and The Pokémon Company for a remake of these entries, I really don’t think we need one. Why? Well, these games are already perfect the way they are.

Although I’d always loved the Pokémon anime growing up, Pokémon White was actually the first game I played, and even to this day, I consider it to be the jewel in the crown of this legendary franchise. I mentioned earlier that many of us aren’t playing Pokémon for the story. But this one’s a rare exception – the narrative actually has a bit more depth to it, and the cast of characters is the best the series has seen – and by an absolute mile.

Despite proving controversial at the point of release, the Unova region Pokédex has gained a lot of fans in recent times, and for good reason. Generation 5 brought an entirely new set of mons to the table, and didn’t rely on old fan favorites to flesh things out. Some of my favorites include Tepig, Maractus, and Hydreigon. But those box art legendaries are pretty special too.

I love the darker visual style of Black and White, and its smart use of 2D sprites in 3D rendered environments was a joy to behold. Again, I’m not sure how the game’s dual screen calibration would translate onto the Switch and Switch 2, but if there’s one Pokémon game I want on modern platforms, it’s certainly this one.

Anyway, those are my picks, but what Pokémon games would you like to see come to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2? Let me know in the comments!

