Walmart celebrates Pokémon’s 30th Anniversary with exclusive offers — here are 12 must-haves starting at $14.99
Gotta catch 'em all!
Pokémon fans, your week has arrived. It's Pokémon's 30th anniversary, and Walmart is celebrating with a week-long event featuring exclusive products and offers.
• Shop Walmart's full Pokémon week sale
That means you can find deals on games, card bundles, toys, building sets, merchandise, and more, with prices starting at just $14.99. I've listed my personal 12 favorite Pokémon offers below, including everything from a Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Edition Bundle for $499 to a Scarlet & Violet 9 Journey Together Booster Pack Bundle for $34.97.
Walmart's Pokémon week celebration ends on Sunday, March 1, which means you gotta catch these offers before it's too late.
Pokémon week at Walmart: 12 must-see offers
