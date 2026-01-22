Secretlab just unveiled a new Pokémon collection with materials intended to 'emulate the softness' of Pikachu
Gotta catch 'em all
- Secretlab has revealed a new Pokémon collection
- It features three gaming chairs inspired by different Pokémon
- There's one for Pikachua, Eevee, and Gengar
Gaming chair giant Secretlab has lifted the curtain on an all-new Pokémon collection featuring three special edition chairs.
Each is a branded variant of the superb Secretlab Titan Evo, one of the best gaming chairs and even the best office chairs right now.
There's the Pokémon Pikachu Edition, which comes in the Mon's trademark neon yellow and black, adorned with 11 unique Pikachu graphics.
Those after a cozier setup will surely appreciate the more gentle Pokémon Eevee Edition with its cream and brown gradients. It shows off all eight Eevee evolutions with its distinct side print.
Finally, there's the purple and black Pokémon Gengar Edition, which seems ideal for those with a moodier gaming environment.
According to senior product graphic designer Irene Tee, each of the chairs uses comfortable velour material to "emulate the softness of each Pokémon" while "weaving their most iconic colors into a gradient effect."
"We wanted this chair collection to speak to the inner child in all of us, while still being elevated with craftmanship that would appeal to our now grown-up selves," they added.
All three designs are available now via the Secretlab website.
