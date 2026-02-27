I’m a Pokémon mega fan, and I’ve found the best gifts you can find to celebrate Pokémon Day 2026 — the franchise’s 30th anniversary
The best gifts for the Pokémon trainer in your life
February 27, 2026, is a very special Pokémon Day as it marks 30 years since the original games launched in Japan all the way back in 1996, and to celebrate, The Pokémon Company has debuted exclusive merch and elusive TCG bundles.
If you're looking for something more exciting, or simply something in stock, I've gathered up a collection of the best Pokémon gifts I can find. The Gengar-themed Razer Gear is perfect for trainers who now prefer PC gaming but still have a fondness for the Gen 1 ghost mascot, while the Pokémon Cookbook is the best gift I got this past Christmas (the recipes I've made so far are well crafted from both an aesthetic and taste perspective).
You'll also find a link to one of the few stores I can find still offering the Pokémon Day 2026 TCG Collection. Though note the price to pack ratio isn't ideal so you might want to try looking for packs in person and hoping you hit a restock before scalpers swoop in.
I've not included them below, but you might also want to check out the Pokémon Lego sets making their debut today. The Pikachu and Poké Ball design has grown on me, and while my wallet can't quite bear it right now, I'd love to own the Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise design.
Our Pokémon 30th Anniversary gift guide
Hamish is a Senior Staff Writer for TechRadar and you’ll see his name appearing on articles across nearly every topic on the site from smart home deals to speaker reviews to graphics card news and everything in between. He uses his broad range of knowledge to help explain the latest gadgets and if they’re a must-buy or a fad fueled by hype. Though his specialty is writing about everything going on in the world of virtual reality and augmented reality.
