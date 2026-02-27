Free RPG Where Winds Meet is already hundreds of hours long, but it's about to get even bigger thanks to a massive new expansion that adds a huge desert to explore and fearsome bosses to defeat
Welcome to the desert of your dreams
- Free-to-play RPG Where Winds Meet is getting a massive new expansion called Hexi
- It adds a new desert region and loads of fresh content
- The whole expansion will be free for all players and drops next week
Free-to-play role-playing game (RPG) Where Winds Meet is getting a massive new expansion set in a dreamy desert.
Where Winds Meet Hexi begins on March 6, 2026, and brings not just one but three huge new desert-themed open-world maps that contain nearly 20 sub-regions. They will be released in three sequential chapters, starting with the introductory 'Jade Gate Pass' next week.
In a recent preview livestream, developer Ella shared that the focus of this expansion will be "a much more cinematic approach to storytelling" that's "quite different" from the team's previous approach.
She also revealed that the setting, Hexi, is based on a mixture of real-world history and myth. "We wanted to create something uniquely Where Winds Meet," she said. "A more poetic, romantic vision of the frontier."
The entire expansion takes place in a dream, letting the team experiment with fantastical visual elements like floating, crumbling buildings, beautiful golden trees, and parades of magical, incense burner carrying camels.
As you would expect, these new areas will be filled with things to do, ranging from the fresh story content to a barrage of side-quests and 11 terrifying new bosses to defeat.
Two new martial arts will also be added for the Umbrella and Roped Dart, respectively, introducing new traversal options and combat possibilities.
The Hexi expansion will be free for all players and offer hundreds of free rewards. It's available to pre-load now, and if you haven't experienced Where Winds Meet yet, you can pick up the base game for free on PS5, PC, and mobile.
