A new demo for Zero Parades: For Dead Spies has released and is available until March 16, 2026

It gives you a taste of the first few hours of the upcoming espionage RPG

A few features have been removed or adjusted to avoid spoiling the full game

A free demo for Zero Parades: For Dead Spies, the next game from Disco Elysium studio ZA/UM, has landed, giving you the chance to try the upcoming espionage role-playing game (RPG) months ahead of its full release.

The demo is only available on PC and comes as part of Steam Next Fest, a digital event intended to celebrate some of the biggest upcoming games. It lets you try the first few hours of the game, albeit with a few major mechanics removed or adjusted for the purpose of the demo.

This includes a variety of dialogue options that have been cut in order to avoid spoiling the full release, plus some adjustments to balancing presumably made to accommodate for the much shorter overall playtime.

Two main quests are included, plus a plethora of side content. Progress won't carry over to the full game, so you can feely experiment with the different dialogue choices without the threat of lasting consequences.

Something of a spiritual successor to the studio's previous game, Disco Elysium, Zero Parades: For Dead Spies boasts an equally gorgeous isometric art direction and a similarly in-depth dialogue system.

You play as burnt-out spy Hershel Wilk, recalled into the field for one last assignment years after a catastrophic failure in the field destroyed your reputation.

It's an interesting premise, and I'm eager to dive in when the full game launches for PlayStation 5 and PC later this year. If you're interested in trying the demo, be sure to act quickly as it will only be up for grabs until March 16.

