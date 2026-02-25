This new Hitman crossover mission features a blockbuster star from the Resident Evil movies
It arrives alongside a new DLC pack
- The latest free Hitman World of Assassination mission has arrived
- It stars Hollywood actress Milla Jovovich
- It's available to play until March 24, 2026
The latest Elusive Target mission has launched for Hitman World of Assassination, and it seems like the perfect starter course ahead of the release of Resident Evil Requiem later this week.
Titled 'The Harbinger', this limited-time content drop stars blockbuster actress Milla Jovovich, known for her appearances in sci-fi and action movies like The Fifth Element and the Resident Evil series.
The Resident Evil movies do seem to be a big inspiration here, with the mission's story following on from the events of the game's virus-filled Patient Zero campaign. Jovovich portrays Lilith Devereux, the mysterious new CEO of a fictional biotech corporation, whom players must assassinate as protagonist Agent 47.
“I am stepping into an amazing character with Lilith; she is dangerous, she has ambition, and a dark secret, revealed Jovovich ahead of the mission's launch.
It takes place in Hitman World of Assassination's existing Thornbridge Manor level, though you can expect a few new surprises this time around.
It's free for existing owners of Hitman World of Assassination from today, February 25, until March 24. Even if you don't own the game, can play it at no cost via the Free Demo version in that same time frame.
It arrives alongside the paid Patient Zero Requiem Pack downloadable content (DLC) pack. This grants permanent access to the mission in the Elusive Target Arcade mode, plus some bonus goodies, including the new Bartoli 75S "Lucky Knight" pistol and a stylish outfit inspired by the level.
Hitman World of Assassination, previously branded as Hitman 3, is available on a wide range of platforms, including PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2.
