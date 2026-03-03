Leon S. Kennedy is hiding a huge secret about himself in Resident Evil Requiem

The secret can only be discovered after you beat the game

Concept art also seems to confirm player's theories

Disclaimer This article contains spoilers for Resident Evil Requiem.

Capcom has hidden a pretty huge secret about Leon S. Kennedy in Resident Evil Requiem that can only discovered when players reach the end of the game.

The latest entry in the Resident Evil franchise launched last week, and already, players are beating the game with some even on their second or third playthroughs.

But there's one specific moment in the final cutscene that has fans going wild with theories (as reported by IGN).

At the end of the game, Leon can be seen walking away from Grace and slipping off his black gloves. Then, if you look closely, you can see him reaching into his back pocket and then putting something that looks like a ring on his finger.

It's difficult to see because it's quite dark, but fans have zoomed in on the scene, and there is a glint when he slides it on his left ring finger, suggesting that Leon S. Kennedy is a married man! Sorry, everyone, we were keeping it a secret.

In all seriousness though, after beating the game for the first time, players can also head to the main menu to check out extra features, including concept art. It's there that players can unlock Leon's character sheet, which shows his overall design, as well as his hands, the right with the black infection and the left showing the gold wedding band on his ring finger.

It's a secret held until the last moment in the game, as Leon seemingly heads back to his regular life after another near-death experience.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So who is the mysterious spouse he'll be returning home to? Someone fans already know, or a completely original character we haven't been introduced to yet?

Many fans believe it to be Claire Redfield, his Resident Evil 2 co-star and Chris Redfield's sister, the latter of whom has a namedrop in the endgame.

Others think Leon could be married to Ada Wong, who shared the screen in Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 4, and Resident Evil 6. Ada is also playable in the Separate Ways, a downloadable content (DLC) for Resident Evil 4.

"He may not be married in the traditional sense with a dog and picket fence, but I think he’s symbolically off the market," said user 'UnusualShopping' on Reddit.

"Romance has been a conflict in his life. Part of his particular arc moving forward, is his lover boy persona being moved on from. I expect him and Ada, some time off screen, have come to a more official understanding. He has other options that would all make good partners, but narratively, if it’s not Ada all of that build up was for… what?"

Either way, the pair share a lot of history, but could their chemistry have finally culminated in a marriage?

Capcom traditionally releases new DLC after every Resident Evil game, so I'm hoping that the expansion may offer some more clues as to Leon's mystery partner. Maybe we'll even get to play as them.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.