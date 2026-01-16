Disclaimer There may be potential Resident Evil Requiem spoilers ahead, based on content shown in official marketing and recent leaks or rumors.

We’re tantalizingly close to Resident Evil Requiem’s release on February 27, 2026. While surprises for the game haven’t escaped the odd leak or sound bit of speculation, much of Capcom’s upcoming survival horror sequel remains a complete mystery.

To be honest, one could have predicted the inclusion of Leon S. Kennedy as one of two main playable characters a mile off and long before it was confirmed. Not only would he qualify as a figurehead on the Mount Rushmore of Resident Evil, but he was also yet to be featured in a post-Resident Evil 7 entry that wasn’t a remake. And he’s hot.

Leon is outright confirmed, sporting combat-heavy gameplay that should - ideally - provide a more fast-paced and cathartic play experience when juxtaposed with Grace Ashcroft’s more traditional survival horror trappings. However, there have been rumblings and speculation on other known Resident Evil entities showing up in Requiem.

So, as a big fan of the series, I wanted to spend some time ruminating on which iconic characters could make a grand return. We’ll go character by character, detailing what they’ve been up to in series canon, as well as my personal estimation on the likelihood of them appearing alongside Grace and Leon.

1. Sherry Birkin

(Image credit: Capcom)

Who? A Raccoon City survivor who escaped the city in 1998 as a child with Resident Evil 2 heroes Leon and Claire. She’s the daughter of Umbrella virologists William and Annette Birkin

A Raccoon City survivor who escaped the city in 1998 as a child with Resident Evil 2 heroes Leon and Claire. She’s the daughter of Umbrella virologists William and Annette Birkin Last seen: A US government operative in Resident Evil 6

A US government operative in Resident Evil 6 Likelihood of appearing: Almost certain

Arguably one of the most important characters in Resident Evil canon, Sherry debuted in Resident Evil 2, when she was around 12 years old. Sherry was able to escape the zombie-infested Raccoon City with Leon and Claire. She would later feature prominently in Resident Evil 6 as a US government agent.

Fans seem to think that Sherry has been all but confirmed for Resident Evil Requiem. In the same trailer that confirmed Leon as a playable character, his operator appears to have a similar-sounding voice. Many fans have speculated that this is none other than Sherry.

It’s not a crazy reach by any means. Leon and Sherry would have a great deal of trust in one another, and it doesn’t seem outlandish that the pair would have unfinished business in and around Raccoon City.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Claire Redfield

(Image credit: Capcom)

Who? A Raccoon City survivor and brother of former S.T.A.R.S. (that’s Special Tactics and Rescue Service) operative Chris Redfield.

A Raccoon City survivor and brother of former S.T.A.R.S. (that’s Special Tactics and Rescue Service) operative Chris Redfield. Last seen: While returning in Resident Evil 2’s remake, she was the main protagonist in Resident Evil Revelations 2, and one of the main characters in the Resident Evil: Death Island CG movie.

While returning in Resident Evil 2’s remake, she was the main protagonist in Resident Evil Revelations 2, and one of the main characters in the Resident Evil: Death Island CG movie. Likelihood of appearing: Very possible

It would feel wrong if the Leon, Sherry, and Claire reunion didn’t happen in Resident Evil Requiem. Not only would it feel like a bit of a full-circle moment for the three of them, but we’re also following closely after the events of Resident Evil Village, in which Chris Redfield was a major returning character.

That alone doesn’t necessarily lock Claire in for an appearance, mind. But Claire has been a prominent character across much of the series and, alongside Jill, is arguably the poster girl of Resident Evil as a whole. I have no real evidence besides that, honestly. But I do think, based purely on vibes, that Claire has a very good chance of showing up in this latest entry.

Plus, considering a Code Veronica remake is always a possibility down the line, I don’t think it’d be too absurd for Capcom to reacquaint fans with Claire before she returns to a starring role in said remake.

3. Chris Redfield

(Image credit: Capcom)

Who? A former S.T.A.R.S. operative who helped bring the Spencer Mansion incident to a close. Also defeated longtime series antagonist and Umbrella collaborator Albert Wesker.

A former S.T.A.R.S. operative who helped bring the Spencer Mansion incident to a close. Also defeated longtime series antagonist and Umbrella collaborator Albert Wesker. Last seen: Chris played a major role in the latest mainline title, Resident Evil Village.

Chris played a major role in the latest mainline title, Resident Evil Village. Likelihood of appearing: Slim

Chris is easily one of the most iconic Resident Evil heroes, and one who has appeared in more games than most. Aside from the original 1996 game, Chris has made playable appearances in Code Veronica, Revelations, Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and Resident Evil Village.

As a result, the once-leading man has comfortably had plenty of time in the Resi limelight over the last couple of decades, and his role in Village felt like a fitting sendoff. While I doubt he’ll be on the bench for good, I don’t see him crossing paths with Leon and Grace in Resident Evil Requiem.

Though that’s not to say he’ll be entirely without reference. As I’ll discuss a bit later, a relatively new Resident Evil character is odds-on to show up in Requiem, and their ties to Chris probably warrant some mention. At least in passing.

4. Jill Valentine

(Image credit: Capcom)

Who? A former S.T.A.R.S. operative and, like Chris, a survivor of the Spencer Mansion incident and a Raccoon City escapee.

A former S.T.A.R.S. operative and, like Chris, a survivor of the Spencer Mansion incident and a Raccoon City escapee. Last seen: Jill returned in the Resident Evil 3 remake, but was also the main character in Resident Evil Revelations, and appeared alongside the ensemble cast in Resident Evil: Death Island.

Jill returned in the Resident Evil 3 remake, but was also the main character in Resident Evil Revelations, and appeared alongside the ensemble cast in Resident Evil: Death Island. Likelihood of appearing: Slim

Let’s just rip the band-aid off now. Jill probably isn’t showing up in Resident Evil Requiem. She’s my favorite Resident Evil character (and always finds a spot in my Marvel vs. Capcom 2 team), but I think Capcom will try to avoid a ‘too many cooks’ approach to major characters in Requiem.

The return to Raccoon City is certainly a tempting stage to reunite all our faves, but from what we’ve seen so far, it does seem that Requiem’s story will have a strong focus on Leon and Grace specifically, above all others.

Still, said return is as symbolic for Resident Evil’s third entry as it is its second (not to mention Outbreak, of course), and I strongly feel Jill should have a part in Raccoon City’s big send-off. If it's a struggle to wedge her into the main story, a post-launch DLC campaign would ideally be the next best thing.

5. Ada Wong

(Image credit: Capcom)

Who? An enigmatic agent who has simultaneously allied herself with both Leon and Umbrella Corporation.

An enigmatic agent who has simultaneously allied herself with both Leon and Umbrella Corporation. Last seen: Ada was a key character in Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 6, as well as The Umbrella Chronicles and The Darkside Chronicles lightgun spin-offs.

Ada was a key character in Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 6, as well as The Umbrella Chronicles and The Darkside Chronicles lightgun spin-offs. Likelihood of appearing: Almost certain

All my chips are down for this one. I strongly believe that Ada will have a prominent role in Resident Evil Requiem. Appearing in both Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4, she’s practically joined at the hip to Leon (not to mention the pair seemingly have a bit of a thing for each other).

Ada’s largely been unaccounted for since the events of Resident Evil 6. Resident Evil Village concept art appears to show plans of including Ada in that game’s story, wearing an unbelievably badass plague doctor-esque fit. Unfortunately, the cowards at Capcom didn’t see this to fruition, but it does seem that Ada was at least on the minds of the devs during Village’s development.

Could we see some of those ideas resurface for Resident Evil Requiem? Stalking the shadows to aid Leon or Grace when needed most? I sure hope so; Ada’s always a fun and intriguing character, and it’ll be interesting to see where her allegiances lie all this time after RE6.

6. Rebecca Chambers

(Image credit: Capcom)

Who? Former S.T.A.R.S. medic and survivor of the Spencer Mansion incident.

Former S.T.A.R.S. medic and survivor of the Spencer Mansion incident. Last seen: Rebecca was one of two protagonists in Resident Evil 0. She also appeared in Resident Evil: Death Island.

Rebecca was one of two protagonists in Resident Evil 0. She also appeared in Resident Evil: Death Island. Likelihood of appearing: Potentially more likely than you think

Rebecca is another fan-favorite character who’s been out of the spotlight for a good long while.

Outside of the original game and a starring role in Resident Evil 0, she makes scant appearances across the series and is largely relegated to reference material (including one very cheeky secret in Resident Evil 2).

She’s never the bookie’s favorite, but recent series rumors and rumblings could potentially tee her up for an appearance in Requiem. That’s because fans may have uncovered evidence of a ‘Project Chamber’ in development at Capcom. It’s been speculated that this is a potential Resident Evil 0 remake, targeting a 2028 release window.

Obviously, that’s neither an official confirmation of the remake nor a sure-fire bet that Rebecca will show up in Requiem. Though if Capcom did want to familiarize newer fans with the character beforehand, it does make a degree of sense to reintroduce her to the franchise now.

7. HUNK

(Image credit: Capcom)

Who? A former Umbrella Security Service operator, often referred to as ‘the fourth survivor’ of the Raccoon City incident.

A former Umbrella Security Service operator, often referred to as ‘the fourth survivor’ of the Raccoon City incident. Last seen: HUNK has never been a ‘front and center’ main character, but he’s a fan-favorite who appears in various side modes. Most notably as a playable character in Resident Evil 4’s The Mercenaries.

HUNK has never been a ‘front and center’ main character, but he’s a fan-favorite who appears in various side modes. Most notably as a playable character in Resident Evil 4’s The Mercenaries. Likelihood of appearing: A decent chance

Few words are spoken by HUNK, the cold and calculated soldier who once headed up Umbrella’s security forces. HUNK’s near-superhuman ability to survive several suicide missions - including The 4th Survivor side mode in Resident Evil 2 - has earned him the nickname of ‘The Grim Reaper.’

Precious little is known about HUNK and his whereabouts in recent series canon, almost as if Capcom has been saving him for a big return - perhaps in a more prominent role in Resident Evil Requiem. He’s never met Leon face to face, but the two do share the history of the Raccoon City incident.

If anything, HUNK’s usually a safe bet for the series’ bonus modes. He’s appeared in The Mercenaries, as well as the Revelations subseries’ excellent Raid modes. With Requiem leaning into throwbacks, I’d love for HUNK to be properly reintroduced to the series whole cloth.

8. Mike

(Image credit: Capcom)

Who? The helicopter guy from Resident Evil 4.

The helicopter guy from Resident Evil 4. Last seen: What do you mean, ‘the helicopter guy from Resident Evil 4?’ The one that quite obviously died in both the original and the remake?

What do you mean, ‘the helicopter guy from Resident Evil 4?’ The one that quite obviously died in both the original and the remake? Likelihood of appearing: Okay, hear me out…

Picture this, right: It’s the climactic final battle in Resident Evil Requiem. Mega Birkin has grown to colossal proportions and threatens to spread the G-Virus across the United States. All seems lost as Leon, Grace, and the ensemble Resident Evil cast run plum out of firepower. All seems lost. But then…

…a chopper appears on the horizon, unloading gigantic anti-tank missiles into the monster. The pilot swoops around, dropping a much-needed resupply for our heroes to finish the fight. Once the dust has settled, it’s one last mad dash to the helicopter.

The pilot? None other than Mike, who miraculously survived the crash in Resident Evil 4 and has felt like he had something to prove ever since. Is this absolutely going to happen? Yes.

Okay, no. It’s not. But man, would I be smiling ear to ear if Capcom decided to go full Mike Mode for Requiem’s conclusion…

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.