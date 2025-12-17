Leon might not be the only returning character in Resident Evil: Requiem

Fans on social media think they've found evidence of another familiar face

Capcom hasn't officially confirmed the character, but the findings are compelling

The cat's out of the bag on Leon S. Kennedy returning as a playable character in Resident Evil: Requiem, thanks to the game's latest showing at The Game Awards 2025.

However, as reported by IGN, series fans think they've found evidence of another Resident Evil 2 character returning for the upcoming sequel.

While certainly not 100% confirmed, the evidence is pretty compelling that Sherry Birkin, who survived the Raccoon City incident as a child alongside Leon and Claire, will be back in Resident Evil: Requiem.

X / Twitter user Waleed compares the voice of a character in the latest Resident Evil: Requiem trailer to that of Sherry's appearance in Resident Evil 6.

The character speaking to Leon is most likely Sherry Birkin, the voice is the same as hers in Resident Evil 6, the hair color is exactly the same, and she also works in the same organization as Leon, DSO.#REBHFun pic.twitter.com/mYXTGAfYYaDecember 15, 2025

"The character speaking to Leon is most likely Sherry Birkin," wrote Waleed, "the voice is the same as hers in Resident Evil 6, the hair color is exactly the same, and she also works in the same organization as Leon, DSO."

Having Sherry return wouldn't be much of a surprise, really, given how focused Requiem seems to be on series callbacks. Even the game's main protagonist, Grace, is the daughter of a playable character from Resident Evil Outbreak.

In any case, Requiem seems like it's going to be something of a bookend to Resident Evil's Umbrella saga. I don't think it's too ridiculous to expect the return of many familiar faces, including (fingers crossed) Claire and Ada, the other prominent RE2 protagonists. Though I'm still holding out hope for Jill to be pulled out of retirement.

Resident Evil Requiem launches on February 27, 2026, for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

